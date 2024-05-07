Is Firefly worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3?

Are you confused about whether to pull for Firefly or skip her in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3? Worry not, as we have you covered in that regard.

Firefly is one of the most anticipated units in Honkai Star Rail. She first appeared in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 but has established herself as a beloved among the player base. Her story and lore have encapsulated fans, especially the fact that she is the Stellaron Hunter Sam.

Firefly‘s banner is still a month away from being released. However, with Robin and Boothill receiving banners, it is tough to decide, especially if you are a free-to-play player.

Here is what you should be doing with Firefly’s banner in Honkai Star Rail.

Should you pull for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, Firefly is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail. She is a powerful DPS unit and will be one of the strongest units in the game. Firefly works similarly to every other Destruction unit, as she sacrifices her HP to deal more damage.

Firefly’s skill consumes 50% of her health bar and greatly boosts her Fire Damage. If she lacks health, her HP will be reduced to 1. Apart from that, Firefly’s Ultimate enhances her entire kit quite significantly.

Once you activate her Ultimate, she will enter the Complete Combustion state. In this state, she will gain Enhanced Basic ATK, Enhanced Skill, and 100% Action Forward. Additionally, she gains increased SPD, Weakness Break efficiency, and enhanced damage against Weakness Broken enemies. In short, her Ultimate ability will let Firefly hit very hard.

Firefly’s Effect RES and damage reduction enhance significantly depending on her low HP. Finally, she can also heal herself and inflict Fire weakness on enemies. The damage she deals to that enemy will scale off her Break Effect and ATK.

Overall, Firefly’s kit is quite loaded with dealing damage. However, she is dependent on using her Skill Points. This means you need a unit like Sparkle, as otherwise, Firefly will wipe out the 5 Skill Points you receive instantly.

Even then, she will be the best Destruction unit in the game upon release and a must-pull for both new and long-term players.

