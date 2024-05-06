Should you build Imaginary Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail?

Are you unsure whether you should spend your resources building the Imaginary Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail? Worry not, as we have got you covered in that regard.

Honkai Star Rail is quite stacked when it comes to Harmony units available to players. Characters like Bronya, Ruan Mei, Sparkle, and Robin are some of the best Harmony units in the game.

As such, it is natural that players will be confused about whether they should spend their resources on building the Imaginary Trailblazer. Regardless of whether you are a new player or a veteran, we have got you covered.

Is the Imaginary Trailblazer worth building in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, the Imaginary Trailblazer is worth building in Honkai Star Rail. The Imaginary Trailblazer revolves around increasing Break Effect and enhancing Super Break Damage. The key skill you need to focus on for the Imaginary Trailblazer is their Ultimate ability.

Once the Ultimate is activated, allies receive the Backup Dancer Effect buff. This buff significantly increases the Break Effect of allies. If an ally with this buff hits an enemy with Weakness Broken, players will deal Super Break Damage to the enemy.

This Super Break Damage can be enhanced up to 60%, depending on the total number of enemies on the field. Additionally, upon using Imaginary Trailblazer’s Technique, all allies gain an increased Break Effect that will last 2 turns.

It is important to mention that even Ruan Mei’s skills deal with Break Effect and Weakness Break. However, the Super Break Damage is unique to the Imaginary Trailblazer. Apart from that, Ruan Mei is a limited 5-star unit, but Imaginary Trailblazer is a free-to-play unit you receive as part of the story.

Thus, you should build the Imaginary Trailblazer irrespective of whether you have other powerful Harmony units.

