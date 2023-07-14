Honkai Star Rail Welt Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Welt in a 5-star Imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Nihility. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

Welt has the Imaginary element which is extremely rare, making him a really unique character in this game. In fact, he is the only Imaginary DPS for now until the release of Inhibitor Lunae.

Welt‘s Nihility Class allows him to debuff enemies as well as bring an Imaginary shield breaker. As such, if you get Welt, we’ve listed down his Ascension and Trace materials in the following sections.

Welt Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The Ascension Materials for Welt are easy to farm

Welt in Honkai Star Rail requires Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Golden Crown of the Past Shadow. Amongst these, Silvermane Badge and its upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe.

Golden Crown of the Past Shadow can be obtained from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Mirage. The materials you will need for Welt across every level have been provided below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Silvermane Badge x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Silvermane Badge x10 8000 40 Silvermane Insignia x6, Golden Crown of Past Shadow x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Silvermane Insignia x9, Golden Crown of Past Shadow x7 40000 60 Silvermane Medal x6, Golden Crown of Past Shadow x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Silvermane Medal x9, Golden Crown of Past Shadow x35 160000

Here is the total number of materials you need for Welt across every level:

Silvermane Badge x15

Silvermane Insignia x15

Silvermane Medal x15

Golden Crown of Past Shadow x65

Welt Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Welt Trace materials are easy to obtain in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you need to level-up Welt’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Obsidian of Dread x18

Obsidian of Desolation x69

Obsidian of Obsession x139

Silvermane Badge x42

Silvermane Insignia x56

Silvermane Medal x58

Destroyer’s Final Road x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Welt Ascension and Traces in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

