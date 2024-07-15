Here is what we know from leaks about the upcoming Honkai Star Rail unit from Xianzhou Loufu, Feixiao, who is expected to be playable in version 2.5.

Right before the release of version 2.3 HoYoverse revealed the names of some of the characters fans will get to see in subsequent patches. While version 2.3 is running its final few days with Jade‘s banner, leakers have shared valuable information on the revealed characters.

Honkai Star Rail is moving back to Xianzhou Loufu after concluding Penacony’s story, and one of the units that will be released along with the former is Feixiao. If you are interested in what the leakers have to say regarding this unit’s element and abilities, we have you covered.

HoYoverse Feixiao is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail.

No, Feixiao does not have a release date yet.

However, based on the usual 6-week cycle, players can expect her to become playable somewhere around the third week of September. Leakers have claimed, she will be playable in version 2.5.

According to leakers, Feixiao will have a boss version where she’ll summon enemies and create connections. However, there will be an R assist button similar to the Phantylia and Sunday boss fights.

Who is Feixiao?

Feixiao is a fierce Foxian warrior and is the current leader of Xianzhou Yaoqing as part of the seven arbiter generals of the Xianzhou Alliance. She is known for being swift and deadly and was instrumental in achieving victory against the five abominations of the Abundance in the 8098 Star Calendar.

HoYoverse Jing Yuan is less reliable than Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail.

She is referred to as “madam general” by Shushang who also claims that Feixiao is way more reliable than Jing Yuan. Currently, Feixiao holds office after the previous general’s death.

Feixiao element and path

Based on leaks, Feixiao is expected to be a Wind unit hailing from the path of The Hunt. If this is true, she will become the first Wind Hunt unit since the 4-star version of Dan Heng that was released right at the beginning of the game.

Feixiao abilities

Here is what leakers have to say about Feixiao’s abilities:

Kit will be related to weakness break and follow-up attacks

Will have some kind of Blue Dot and Red Dot mechanic

Expected to work alongside units like Topaz, Ruan Mei, Aventurine, Luocha, and Asta

She will have a dimension similar to Jinglu and Robin

Active characters in the dimension will gain increased speed and deflect enemy attacks

