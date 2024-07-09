Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe: Leaks & everything we know

Jane Doe is an upcoming Zenless Zone Zero character that will be released in a future update, so here’s everything we know – including her leaked element and gameplay.

The world of Zenless Zone Zero is brimming with colorful characters, and while players are currently rolling on the Ellen banner many are saving for future units. One character that has caught the attention of the gacha game’s community is none other than Jane Doe.

Jane Doe or “mouse girl” is an unreleased member of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team – a faction within New Eridu. She famously appeared alongside Qingyi, Seth Lowell, and Zhu Yuan in the ZZZ release trailer.

So, here’s everything we currently know about Jane Doe and what you can expect to see from her banner release.

Jane Doe details

HoYoverse Jane Does is a part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

HoYoverse teased Jane Doe in the ZZZ release trailer, where players were given a brief look at the upcoming character’s design and attacks. During the clip, Jane Doe can be seen attacking her enemies with her long tail.

Her tail also appears to be grabbing a dagger, which she uses to strike at those on the ground – suggesting that her mouse-like tail will be used in combat. Further supporting her rodent-themed design are Jane Doe’s mouse ears and facial features.

It’s important to note that HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal her name, and Jane Doe could be temporary. As always, we’ll update this section as and when official info is revealed.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Jane Doe. However, leakers believe she will make her debut in the 1.1 update alongside Qingyi and Seth.

Jane Doe Element & gameplay

HoYoverse Jane Doe appears to be a highly mobile character.

According to Zenless Zone Zero leaks, Jane Doe is an S-tier Physical Anomaly character. If true, this means she will be able to apply debuffs to her enemies. This will enable Jane Doe’s Physical-based attacks to hit hard, while also maximizing her team’s DPS towards the target.

Renowned leaker, Mero, has also leaked Jane Doe’s kit. Her Special Skill: Air Grab enables the character to leap into the air, before using a flurry of deadly kicks to continuously damage her enemies.

Jane Doe can also enter a Frenzy state, where her attack damage and crit rate increase for the duration. Be sure to check out the original Jane Doe gameplay leak by clicking here.

Now that you know about Jane Doe, you’ll want to consider saving your Polychromes for her banner release. If the new character isn’t to your liking, then you can always check out our best builds for Ellen, Nicole, Soukaku, and Rina.