Honkai Star Rail Tingyun Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Are you looking to Ascend Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail? Well, here are all the Ascension and Trace materials you’ll need to successfully level up the 4-star Lightning character.

Tingyun is one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters in the game, thanks to her ability to drastically increase your team’s damage output. This makes the 4-star Lightning character incredibly versatile, allowing her to fit into most comps.

While the best Tingyun build can help raise the Foxian’s damage, you’ll also need to gather her Ascension and Trace materials if you truly wish to unleash her full potential.

So, whether you’re planning to utilize Tingyun or wish to simply trial her in your team, then our Tingyun Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.

Tingyun Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Tingyun’s damage buffs are incredibly useful in Honkai Star Rail.

In order to Ascend Tingyun, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig. The Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers and the Simulated Universe.

You’ll also need to get Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow, which is a rare drop from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Fulmination. As always, if you wish to cut down on your farming time, and already have other resources to convert, you can always Omni Synthesizer.

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS Level 20 x4 Immortal Scionette 3,200 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 x8 Immortal Scionette 6,400 Level 40 x5 Immortal Aeroblossom, x2 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 12,800 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 x8 Immortal Aeroblossom, x5 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 32,000 Level 60 x5 Immortal Lumintwig, x15 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 64,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 x7 Immortal Lumintwig, x28 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 128,000

Tingyun Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

All of Tingyun’s Trace Materials can be found below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her combat effectiveness:

x2,400,000 Credits

x28 Immortal Scionette

x54 Ancestral Hymn

x105 Stellaris Symphony

x12 Harmonic Tune

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road

x42 Immortal Aeroblossom

x42 Immortal Lumintwig

x5Tracks of Destiny

So, there you have it, that’s all of Tingyun’s Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need in order to fully level her up. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

