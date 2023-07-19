Honkai Star Rail Blade: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Blade is a new Wind DPS character in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the Path of Destruction, so here are all the Ascension and Trace materials needed to level him up.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is well underway, which means Trailblazers can finally unlock Blade — the game’s latest 5-star Wind character. As a member of the Stellaron Hunters and a powerful swordsman, Blade is no stranger when it comes to slicing up his enemies.

Article continues after ad

In fact, when fully maxed out, this powerful unit can make short work of even the tankiest of foes. However, if you truly wish to maximize Balde’s damage output, you’ll need to farm his Ascension materials.

In order to save you from trekking throughout the stars in search of his mats, we’ve listed all of Blade’s Ascension and Trace materials.

HoYoverse Blade’s Ascension materials are finally available to farm in Honkai Star Rail.

Blade Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

In order to Ascend Blade, you’ll need to get Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwig, and Ascendant Debris. The Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers and the Simulated Universe.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Ascendant Debris is dropped from defeating the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime. All of Blade’s Ascension materials can be found in the table below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ascension Levels Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Immortal Scionette x5 4,000 1x Star Rail Pass 30 Immortal Scionette x15 8,000 40 Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Ascendant Debris x3 16,000 1x Star Rail Pass 50 Immortal Aeroblossom x 12, Ascendant Debris x 8 40,000 60 Immortal Lumintwig x 5, Ascendant Debris x 20 80,000 1x Star Rail Pass 70 Immortal Lumintwig x 8, Ascendant Debris x 35 160,000

Here is the total number of materials you will require to Ascend Blade all the way to level 80:

Immortal Scionette x20

Immortal Aeroblossom x18

Immortal Lumintwig x13

Ascendant Debris x65

Blade Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Blade’s Traces will require materials from a brand-new boss

The materials you will require to level up Blade’s Trace in Honkai Star Rail are:

Shattered Blade x18

Immortal Scionette x41

Lifeless Blade x69

Immortal Aeroblossom x56

Worldbreaker Blade x139

Immortal Lumintwig x58

New Material x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

So, there you have it, that’s all the Blade Ascension and Trace materials you’ll need to fully level up the new 5-star character. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level