Honkai Star Rail Blade: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Blade is a new Wind DPS character in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the Path of Destruction, so here are all the Ascension and Trace materials needed to level him up.
The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is well underway, which means Trailblazers can finally unlock Blade — the game’s latest 5-star Wind character. As a member of the Stellaron Hunters and a powerful swordsman, Blade is no stranger when it comes to slicing up his enemies.
In fact, when fully maxed out, this powerful unit can make short work of even the tankiest of foes. However, if you truly wish to maximize Balde’s damage output, you’ll need to farm his Ascension materials.
In order to save you from trekking throughout the stars in search of his mats, we’ve listed all of Blade’s Ascension and Trace materials.
Blade Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
In order to Ascend Blade, you’ll need to get Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwig, and Ascendant Debris. The Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers and the Simulated Universe.
Meanwhile, Ascendant Debris is dropped from defeating the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime. All of Blade’s Ascension materials can be found in the table below:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Ascension Levels
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Immortal Scionette x5
|4,000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Immortal Scionette x15
|8,000
|40
|Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Ascendant Debris x3
|16,000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Immortal Aeroblossom x 12, Ascendant Debris x 8
|40,000
|60
|Immortal Lumintwig x 5, Ascendant Debris x 20
|80,000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Immortal Lumintwig x 8, Ascendant Debris x 35
|160,000
Here is the total number of materials you will require to Ascend Blade all the way to level 80:
- Immortal Scionette x20
- Immortal Aeroblossom x18
- Immortal Lumintwig x13
- Ascendant Debris x65
Blade Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you will require to level up Blade’s Trace in Honkai Star Rail are:
- Shattered Blade x18
- Immortal Scionette x41
- Lifeless Blade x69
- Immortal Aeroblossom x56
- Worldbreaker Blade x139
- Immortal Lumintwig x58
- New Material x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
So, there you have it, that’s all the Blade Ascension and Trace materials you’ll need to fully level up the new 5-star character. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.
Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level