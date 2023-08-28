GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Jingliu is a brand new Ice 5-star unit hailing from the Path of Destruction in Honkai Star Rail. She will be released alongside version 1.4 and here are her ascension and trace materials.

Jingliu is one of the most anticipated units in Honkai Star Rail. She is the former master of Jing Yuan and is widely considered a legend amongst the Xianzhou army within the game.

She was struck by mara and her whereabouts have been unknown henceforth. It seems like she is coming back and this time being on the side of the Trailblazer. As such, if you are a Jingliu enthusiast and looking to pull for her in version 1.4, you must make sure that her ascension materials are good to know.

Article continues after ad

The ascension and trace materials you need for Jingliu have been provided in the following two sections.

Jingliu Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Jingliu ascension materials have been leaked

Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail requires Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwig, and Gelid Chitin as the primary ascension materials. Among these, the first three can be obtained from Simulated Universe and Gelid Chitin is dropped by the boss named Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Icicle.

It is important to note here that these ascension materials are not official, but have been leaked by the Honkai Star Rail community.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive:
Ad-lite Mode|Dark Mode|Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech
Article continues after ad

The materials required across every major level are provided below:

LevelCreditsAscension MaterialsAscension Rewards
204000Immortal Scionette x51 x Star Rail Pass
308000Immortal Scionette x15
4016000Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Gelid Chitin x31 x Star Rail Pass
5040000Immortal Aerblossom x 9, Gelid Chitin x7
6080000Immortal Lumintwig x5, Gelid Chitin x 201 x Star Rail Pass
70160000Immortal Lumintwig x8, Gelid Chitin x35

The total number of materials you need to ascend Jingliu are:

  • Immortal Scionette x20
  • Immortal Aeroblossom x 15
  • Immortal Lumintwig x13
  • Gelid Chitin x65

Jingliu Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail are:

  • Shattered Blade x18
  • Lifeless Blade x69
  • Worldbreaker Blade x139
  • Immortal Scionette x41
  • Immortal Aeroblossom x56
  • Immortal Lumintwig x58
  • Regred of Infinite Ochema x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x8

This concludes our guide for Jingliu ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level

Article continues after ad

Related Topics