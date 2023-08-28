Honkai Star Rail Jingliu: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Jingliu is a brand new Ice 5-star unit hailing from the Path of Destruction in Honkai Star Rail. She will be released alongside version 1.4 and here are her ascension and trace materials.

Jingliu is one of the most anticipated units in Honkai Star Rail. She is the former master of Jing Yuan and is widely considered a legend amongst the Xianzhou army within the game.

She was struck by mara and her whereabouts have been unknown henceforth. It seems like she is coming back and this time being on the side of the Trailblazer. As such, if you are a Jingliu enthusiast and looking to pull for her in version 1.4, you must make sure that her ascension materials are good to know.

The ascension and trace materials you need for Jingliu have been provided in the following two sections.

Jingliu Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Jingliu ascension materials have been leaked

Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail requires Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwig, and Gelid Chitin as the primary ascension materials. Among these, the first three can be obtained from Simulated Universe and Gelid Chitin is dropped by the boss named Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Icicle.

It is important to note here that these ascension materials are not official, but have been leaked by the Honkai Star Rail community.

The materials required across every major level are provided below:

Level Credits Ascension Materials Ascension Rewards 20 4000 Immortal Scionette x5 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 8000 Immortal Scionette x15 40 16000 Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Gelid Chitin x3 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 40000 Immortal Aerblossom x 9, Gelid Chitin x7 60 80000 Immortal Lumintwig x5, Gelid Chitin x 20 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 160000 Immortal Lumintwig x8, Gelid Chitin x35

The total number of materials you need to ascend Jingliu are:

Immortal Scionette x20

Immortal Aeroblossom x 15

Immortal Lumintwig x13

Gelid Chitin x65

Jingliu Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail are:

Shattered Blade x18

Lifeless Blade x69

Worldbreaker Blade x139

Immortal Scionette x41

Immortal Aeroblossom x56

Immortal Lumintwig x58

Regred of Infinite Ochema x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

This concludes our guide for Jingliu ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

