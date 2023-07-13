Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Jing Yuan is a 5-star Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail who also hails from the Path of Erudition. Here is a guide on how to obtain Jing Yuan’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials in the game.

In Honkai Star Rail, Jing Yuan can deal AoE Lightning Damage and his Thunderlord mechanic can melt through enemies in an instant, making him a fantastic character.

In fact, if you’re looking for a character that will make farming easier, then Jing Yuan is a must-have for you in this game. Unfortunately, you cannot obtain Jing Yuan unless it is an Event Warp which will happen only at limited times.

Article continues after ad

However, if you do end up getting them, then here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the character. Alternatively, if you are looking for Ascension and Trace level-up materials for Himeko, Yanqing, or Blade, then our articles have got you covered.

HoYoverse Jing Yuan ascension materials are easy to obtain in this game

Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Ascension Materials

The materials you need to ascend Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail are Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwing, and Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff. Among these, you can obtain Immortal Scionette and its upgrades from the Simulated Universe.

Article continues after ad

Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff can be obtained from the boss called Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Doom. The materials you need to ascend Jing Yuan across every level is provided below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Immortal Scionette x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Immortal Scionette x10 8000 40 Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Immortal Aeroblossom x9, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x7 40000 60 Immortal Lumintwig x6, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Immortal Lumintwig x9, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x35 160000

The total number of ascension materials you will require for Jing Yuan are as follows:

Immortal Scionette x15

Immortal Aeroblossom x15

Immortal Lumintwig x15

Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65

Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Trace level-up materials

HoYoverse Jing Yuan Trace materials can be farmed from Simulated Universe

The Trace level-up materials for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Key of Inspiration x18

Key of Knowledge x69

Key of Wisdom x139

Immortal Scionette x42

Immortal Aeroblossom x56

Immortal Lumintwing x58

Destroyer’s Final Road x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Jing Yuan Ascension and Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level