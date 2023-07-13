Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Jing Yuan is a 5-star Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail who also hails from the Path of Erudition. Here is a guide on how to obtain Jing Yuan’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials in the game.
In Honkai Star Rail, Jing Yuan can deal AoE Lightning Damage and his Thunderlord mechanic can melt through enemies in an instant, making him a fantastic character.
In fact, if you’re looking for a character that will make farming easier, then Jing Yuan is a must-have for you in this game. Unfortunately, you cannot obtain Jing Yuan unless it is an Event Warp which will happen only at limited times.
However, if you do end up getting them, then here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the character. Alternatively, if you are looking for Ascension and Trace level-up materials for Himeko, Yanqing, or Blade, then our articles have got you covered.
Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Ascension Materials
The materials you need to ascend Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail are Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwing, and Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff. Among these, you can obtain Immortal Scionette and its upgrades from the Simulated Universe.
Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff can be obtained from the boss called Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Doom. The materials you need to ascend Jing Yuan across every level is provided below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Immortal Scionette x5
|4000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Immortal Scionette x10
|8000
|40
|Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x3
|16000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Immortal Aeroblossom x9, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x7
|40000
|60
|Immortal Lumintwig x6, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x20
|80000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Immortal Lumintwig x9, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x35
|160000
The total number of ascension materials you will require for Jing Yuan are as follows:
- Immortal Scionette x15
- Immortal Aeroblossom x15
- Immortal Lumintwig x15
- Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65
Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Trace level-up materials
The Trace level-up materials for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:
- Key of Inspiration x18
- Key of Knowledge x69
- Key of Wisdom x139
- Immortal Scionette x42
- Immortal Aeroblossom x56
- Immortal Lumintwing x58
- Destroyer’s Final Road x12
- Tracks of Destiny x11
This concludes our guide for Jing Yuan Ascension and Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
