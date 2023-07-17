Honkai Star Rail 1.2 server maintenance: Start time & compensation

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 server maintenance will soon begin, so here’s exactly when the servers will go down and the compensation you will receive.

After weeks of waiting, the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is nearly here. This update will bring with it the long-awaited release of Blade and Kafka, two need 5-star characters that Trailbalzers will be able to roll for on the game’s banners.

While many players will be aiming to pre-install the latest Honkai Star Rail update, it’s a good idea to see when the game will go offline. After all, this can save you from any frustrations that come from failed logins.

So, without further ado, here’s exactly when the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 maintenance starts and how much free Stellar Jade you will receive.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 maintenance start time

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 server maintenance is nearly here.

Honkai Star Rail server maintenance will go live on July 18, 2023, and the game will go down for approximately five hours. During this time, you won’t be able to access the game.

Make sure you check out the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 server maintenance start and end times for your region below:

PST: July 18, 2023 at 2:00pm to 7:00pm

July 18, 2023 at 2:00pm to 7:00pm CST: July 18, 2023 at 4:00pm to 9:00pm

July 18, 2023 at 4:00pm to 9:00pm EST: July 18, 2023 at 5:00pm to 10:00pm

July 18, 2023 at 5:00pm to 10:00pm Asia: July 19, 2023 at 6:00am to 11:00am

Honkai Star Rail server maintenance rewards

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail server maintenance compensation gives players free Stellar Jade.

HoYoverse will be giving Trailblazers free x300 Stellar Jade during the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 server maintenance. In order to claim this reward, you’ll need to reach Trailblaze Level 4 or higher before July 19, 2023 (06:00 UTC+8).

The Express Crew will issue the compensation via in-game mail to Trailblazers within 5 hours after the update is complete, so make sure you claim them before the 1.2 update ends.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail server maintenance, and the compensation you’ll receive, In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page.

