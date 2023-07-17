Honkai Star Rail 1.2 pre-installation: How to pre-install updates

Knowing how to pre-install the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update will enable you to play the update as soon as it’s live, so here’s how you can do just that.

The Honkai Star Rail update pre-installation feature enables Trailblazers to download the latest content early. This drastically cuts down the patching progress on release day, which is great for those that want to begin rolling on the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 pre-installation is currently available on both PC and mobile platforms, so if you’re wondering how you can download the game’s 1.2 update early and avoid lengthy release day download times, then our handy guide has you covered.

Contents

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 pre-release is finally here.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 pre-installation went live on July 17, 2023. Make sure to download the update if you want a speedy install when the 1.2 update launches.

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail pre-installation feature is incredibly useful.

If you’re on PC, you must first update the Honaki Star Rail launcher before you can pre-install the 1.2 update. Once you’ve completed this, follow the instructions below:

Open the Honkai Star Rail launcher.

From the menu screen, select the “ Game Pre-Installation ” button on the left of the “ Launch ” button.

” button on the left of the “ ” button. Click “Game Pre-Installation” to download the latest game content.

In order to pre-install the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update on IOS and Android, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up the Honkai Star Rail app.

Select the “ Resource Pre-Download ” button at the bottom of the login screen.

” button at the bottom of the login screen. Select “ Get Now “.

“. Wait for the update to download.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about pre-installing Honkai Star Rail updates on PC, iOS, and Android devices. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page and guides below for all the latest tips, tricks, and news:

