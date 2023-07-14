Honkai Star Rail leak reveals free Stellar Jade in 1.2 update

A Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed the free Stellar Jade players could get when the 1.2 update goes live. So, here’s how many Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes you could get.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 leaks have given players early looks at Blade and Kafka – two new 5-star characters that have a lot of hype behind them. However, unlocking these units will obviously require a tremendous amount of Stellar Jade, especially if you want to roll on both banners.

Fortunately, the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is rewarding players with plenty of free Stellar Jade. After all, having access to free Stellar Jade is incredibly beneficial to any player looking to unlock the best Honkai Star Rail characters. So, if you wish to know how much you could potentially get, then look no further.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Stellar Jade leak

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will include plenty of free Stellar Jade.

According to an infographic posted on the official HoYolab website, Trailblazers will be able to get 10,830 free Stellar Jade in the 1.2 update. This equates to 82 free Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes, which can be used to roll on the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banner.

This is obviously incredibly useful for any players that want to roll on the Blade and Kafka banners, who will be making their way to the game in the 1.2 update. Even if you choose not to unlock these units, you can always save them for future characters.

For those that have purchased the Express Supply Pass and premium Battle Pass, you’ll obtain 15,290 Stellar Jade. This equates to 114 pulls in total. Of course, like all Honkai Star Rail leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt, as these figures could change before release.

So, there you have it, that’s all the free Stellar Jade that is currently speculated to release in the 1.2 update. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

