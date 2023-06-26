Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update: Leaks, banners, more

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 leaks have revealed some exciting details for the upcoming update, so here’s everything you need to know.

Honkai Star Rail players are currently gearing up for the 1.2 update, which will include the highly-anticipated release of Kafka and Blade. While this is obviously incredibly exciting, recent leaks have given Trailblazers a sneak peek into the 1.3 update.

This is obviously incredibly exciting for those that wish to save their Stellar Jade for upcoming banner characters. After all, knowing what content is just around the corner can help you plan out the materials you need to farm.

Of course, it’s still early days and information is rather scarce, but we’ve covered all the details we currently have for the game’s 1.3 update.

Is there a Honkai Star Rail 1.3 release date?

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official 1.3 release date. However, it’s speculated that we could see a 1.3 release in August/September. Phase 2 of the 1.3 update is also rumored to start in October, thanks to a leak surrounding a new character – Imbibitor Lunae.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 banners

HoYoverse Fu Xuan is one of the characters who could appear in the 1.3 update.

According to a recent Honkai Star Rail leak, the 1.3 banners will see the debut of Fu Xuan in Phase 1. Fu Xuan is a 5-star Quantum character who Serves as the leader of the Divination Commission in Xianzhou Luofu.

As a member of The Preservation Path and a Quantum elemental user, Fu Xuan boasts robust defensive strengths. This enables her to protect her allies with powerful damage-reduction skills.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will also introduce Imbibitor Lunae, the true form of Dan Heng. Unlike his current form, Imbibitor Lunae sees Dang Heng wield the Imaginary element, while also transforming his appearance.

The leak notes that Imbibitor Lunae, will “coincide with the Chinese National Day + Moon Festival Mid-Autumn Festival”. If these leaks are true, then we could see Imbibitor Lunae release on October 1, 2023.

We currently don’t know what 4-star characters will be joining Fu Xuan and Imbibitor Lunae, but we’ll update this section as soon as further information is available. It’s also important to take these leaks with a grain of salt, as HoYoverse could make changes to character release orders.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back here regularly for updates. In the meantime, head over to our Honkai Star Rail page to see the latest news and guides.

