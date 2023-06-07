Is Honkai Star Rail down? Server status, maintenance, & rewards

Are the Honkai Star Rail servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail server status and when maintenance will begin.

Like most popular online multiplayer games, Honkai Star Rail’s servers occasionally go offline for maintenance or to apply a new update. While server outages are a rare occurrence, there are times when certain issues can prevent Trailblazers from accessing the game.

This can be incredibly frustrating for players who are looking to roll on the current banner and level up their best Honkai Star Rail characters. Fortunately, our Honkai Star Rail server status hub has everything you need to know about server maintenance, errors, and developer updates.

Contents

Is Honkai Star Rail down?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail servers usually go down for maintenance.

The Honkai Star Rail servers are currently up and running, which means you’ll be able to log into the without any issues.

The game previously underwent maintenance as was down for five hours to apply the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update. However, if you’re still experiencing problems logging into the game and can’t join the servers after the update, then be sure to head over to the official support page to find out the root cause of your connection issues.

However, before you do this, it’s important to check your own online connection, to ensure the problem isn’t on your end.

Honkai Star Rail server maintenance rewards

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Server maintenance rewards players with free Stellar Jade.

HoYoverse has revealed that players can claim x600 Stellar Jade as compensation for the 1.1 downtime and bugfixes. In order to receive this reward, you must be at Trailblaze Level 4 or above before June 7, 2023.

The free Stellar Jade will be available to collect from the in-game mail and must be claimed before the Version 1.2 server maintenance.

Honkai Star Rail server status

To stay up-to-date on the status of the Honkai Star Rail servers, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also head over to the official Honkai Star Rail Twitter.

It’s here where HoyoVerse provides updates on the latest known issues, so be sure to follow them and see if any new information has been announced.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

