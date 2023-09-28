Surprise Honkai Star Rail event rewards players with 800 free Stellar Jade

Honkai Star Rail on September 28, 2023, suddenly announced that players will receive 800 Stellar Jades through a 7-day log-in event during patch 1.3. As expected, this has led to quite a bit of excitement amongst the player base.

Honkai Star Rail ever since its release has been quite generous regarding rewards. In every patch up until now, players have received 10 Star Rail Special Passes for free. Additionally, after release the opening few weeks saw HoYoverse handing out multiple free rewards to celebrate the game‘s success.

However, it seems like the free rewards are not stopping anytime soon, as HoYoverse has announced they will be giving away 800 free Stellar Jades through a 7-day login event. This announcement was quite random as currently there are no special events or occasions that would warrant such generosity.

Honkai Star Rail to reward players with 800 Stellar Jades for free

The free 800 Stellar Jades will be quite easy to claim. The rewards will be distributed through a 7-day login event called Gift of Radiance. The event will run from September 29, 2023, to October 10, 2023.

Everyone is eligible for the rewards as long as you do not forget to login to the game during the dates mentioned earlier. Naturally, the window is quite tight as patch 1.4 releases on October 11, 2023, which means you would not want to miss a single login.

In any case, fans are quite excited as this was quite sudden. In fact, there was no hint of these rewards during the version 1.3 livestream either. Therefore, it seems like something that the company came up with very recently.

Regardless, these 800 Stellar Jades correspond to exactly 5 pulls to fans, which come in handy during the ongoing Fu Xuan banner or the upcoming Jingliu and Topaz banners. It is unclear whether there will be additional rewards, but it is safe to mention that the Stellar Jades will be the star of the show.