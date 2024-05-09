Is Jade worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3?

Jade is an upcoming 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3. Here is whether you should save your precious Stellar Jades for this unit or not.

Jade is one of the most anticipated units in Honkai Star Rail as players have been waiting for her release since she first appeared during the Penacony story quest in version 2.1.

HoYoverse has confirmed Jade’s release for the second half of version 2.3 as well. Even then, there is a question of whether you should save your Stellar Jades as Robin, Boothill, and Firefly are receiving banners before Jade.

Worry not as we have you covered in that regard.

Should you pull for Jade in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3?

Yes, Jade is a must-pull unit in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3. The biggest reason behind this is that she is an Erudition unit and only a handful of characters excel in this Path. The second biggest reason to pull Jade is her damage output.

Jade’s skill ability grants her Debt Collector where she gains 20% Quantum RES Pen on field. Her Ultimate deals massive Quantum damage to all allies and additionally, her follow-up attacks are enhanced by a significant amount.

Jade’s Talent ability grants her CRIT DMG which further propels her overall damage output. The two key points to consider here are that Jade has follow-up attacks and she scales off ATK, proving to be useful in both Pure Fiction as well as Memory of Chaos.

The ATK scaling makes her easy to build, which is always a good sign for free-to-play players. Overall, Jade is not just a solid unit, she will be one of the best characters in Honkai Star Rail. Hence, irrespective of whether you are free-to-play or a spender, you should invest in Jade as much as possible.

