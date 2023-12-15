Firefly in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks and everything we know

Firefly is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail who was officially announced during the version 1.6 livestream. Here is what we know about her so far.

Honkai Star Rail leakers have consistently revealed information about the brand-new characters that will feature in the game after Penacony’s release. However, during the version 1.6 livestream, the developers officially announced all the new units that will arrive alongside Penacony.

Firefly is one such character who was announced amongst the others, and players are hyped about here. It is however important to know that apart from the reveal, very little is known about her at this point.

Here is what you need to know about Firefly within the game.

Who is Firefly in Honkai Star Rail?

Firefly in Honkai Star Rail is part of the Stellarion Hunters according to leaks. She is rumored to be the pilot for Sam, who is a well-known unit in the Stellarion Hunters. However, this is a very old leak and you should take it with a grain of salt. Further information regarding Firefly will be updated once it becomes available.

Firefly has no release date as of yet in Honkai Star Rail. However, she should become playable at some point around 2024.

Firefly element and Path in Honkai Star Rail

Firefly’s element and path are unknown in Honkai Star Rail. We will update this section with further details once it becomes available.

This is all that we know about Firefly right now in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

