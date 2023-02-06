Hogwarts Legacy: How to get more gear slots

Players will accumulate a lot of different gear in Hogwarts Legacy, but inventory space is quite limited early on. Here’s everything witches and wizards need to know about expanding gear slots.

As an action role-playing game, a large part of Hogwarts Legacy is finding different pieces of gear to augment one’s abilities in combat.

Players can find six different kinds of gear including hats, face wear, robes, and outfits to customize their character’s look and increase their stats. Unfortunately, inventory space for gear is limited to 20 slots at the start of the game.

Thankfully, there are ways for students to increase the amount of gear they can carry, but it takes some work to achieve. Here’s everything players need to know about expanding their gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy.

Article continues after ad

How to expand gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy

There is only one way to expand the number of gear slots you have in Hogwarts Legacy and that’s by completing Merlin Trials. Merlin Trials are small challenges out in the open world that were left behind by the famous wizard Merlin.

By completing these trials, players will make progress in the ‘Challenges’ menu under the ‘Exploration’ tab. For example, the first challenge tasks players with completing two Merlin Trials to increase inventory slots by 4, while the next challenge asks players to complete six Trials.

Avalanche Software Players can claim extra gear slots in the Challenges menu in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are five Merlin Trial challenges in total, meaning players can earn an additional 20 gear slots by completing these challenges over the course of the game.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

Students can find Merlin Trials in the open world anytime they explore, but they will not be able to solve them until they complete the main story quest ‘Trials of Merlin.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This quest will become available after completing ‘The Girl from Uagadou’ main quest, where the explorer Nora Treadwell will help players solve their first Merlin Trial.

Avalanche Software These mossy stone circles mark the location of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.

After you’ve completed ‘Trials of Merlin,’ you can begin Merlin Trials out in the open world as long as you have Mallowseet leaves in your inventory.

Merlin Trials offer a variety of different challenges, such as lighting torches quickly with the Incindio spell, guiding moths to lanterns with Lumos, or moving boulders into divets with Wingardium Leviosa. So, if players want to hang onto rare gear, they will need to complete many Merlin Trials across Scotland.

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything fans need to know about getting more gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy. For more Hogwarts Legacy guides, check out the list below:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?