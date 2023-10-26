Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials: All locations & solutions

The Merlin Trials are a series of small challenges scattered around Hogwarts Legacy. Even though most of them won’t pick your brain, it’s worth giving them a try in order to gain more gear capacity in the game. Here’s a complete guide to help you solve the 95 Merlin Trials available in Hogwarts Legacy.

During your adventures through the Wizarding World, you’ll find many different types of challenges that will offer you some kind of reward.

The Merlin trials in particular will help you grow your inventory to its max, and the best part is that you’ll bump into them without having to try, as they can be found in every corner of the map.

Also, for completionists, solving all 95 trials will grant you the Achievement/Trophy Merlin’s Beard, so you might want to check our guide below.

How to unlock the Merlin Trials

The first Merlin Trial will present to you early on the game, as part of the main questline. The witch called Nora Treadwell, who appears after meeting Natty near Lower Hogsfield, is the one who will get you started into the trials.

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Nora will explain the basic concept of the trials, and then ask you to place down Mallowsweet on the altar and solve your first challenge. Afterwards, you’ll be free to roam around searching for the other 94, but keep in mind that to start every trial, you’ll need to bring along Mallowsweet leaves as offerings.

Merlin Trials types & solutions

While there are almost a hundred different Merlin Trials around Hogwarts Legacy, they can be divided in 9 big groups according to the way of solving them. And don’t worry, if you fail any of them, just wait for some time to pass by and try again.

Smashing orbs: Destroy the orbs on top of the pillars using the Accio spell.

Destroy the orbs on top of the pillars using the Accio spell. Exploding stones: Use the Confringo spell to blow up the cracked green rocks around the trial site.

Use the Confringo spell to blow up the cracked green rocks around the trial site. Repairing statues: Use the Reparo spell to fix the collapsed statues around the trial site.

Use the Reparo spell to fix the collapsed statues around the trial site. Stone spheres: Use the Accio spell to move sets of small stone balls into nearby plates with openings in them.

Use the Accio spell to move sets of small stone balls into nearby plates with openings in them. Lighting torches: Use the Incendio or Confringo spells to light up the torches surrounding the trial site. They’ll start sinking into the ground as soon as you begin, so find the tallest torch and start from there.

Use the Incendio or Confringo spells to light up the torches surrounding the trial site. They’ll start sinking into the ground as soon as you begin, so find the tallest torch and start from there. Gathering moths: Use the Lumos spell to attract the moths floating nearby, and bring them back to the hollow crystal cubes in order to light them up.

Use the Lumos spell to attract the moths floating nearby, and bring them back to the hollow crystal cubes in order to light them up. Symbol cubes: Use the Flipendo spell to line up each side of the cube’s symbols with the plinth that the cubes rest on. Look out for the arrows that help guide the direction they should line up.

Use the Flipendo spell to line up each side of the cube’s symbols with the plinth that the cubes rest on. Look out for the arrows that help guide the direction they should line up. Standing stones: Climb onto one end of the standing stones and run/jump across them without touching the ground until you reach the other side.

Climb onto one end of the standing stones and run/jump across them without touching the ground until you reach the other side. Magical football: Use movement spells to get the ball into the nearby bowl-shaped goal set into the ground. Spells like Accio, Levioso or Depulso work. You can also use Wingardium Leviosa and just carry the ball manually all the way.

Merlin Trials locations

The challenges are really easy to spot. Walk around unlocking the different regions and keep an eye out for the white feathers that appear on the map. These icon will take you to the exact location of the Merlin Trials.

North Ford Bog (4)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Forbidden Forest (3)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Hogsmeade Valley (5)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

North Hogwarts Region (5)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

South Hogwarts Region (15)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Hogwarts Valley (16)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Feldcroft Region (16)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

South Sea Bog (2)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Poidsear Coast (10)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Marunweem Lake (4)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Manor Cape (5)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Cragcroftshire (5)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Clagmar Coast (5)

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

Merlin Trials rewards

Each completed Merlin Trial will appear in the Field Guide section, where you can exchange them for gear slots.

2 Merlin Trials can be exchanged for 4 gear storage slots.

6 more Merlin Trials can be exchanged for 4 gear storage slots.

10 more Merlin Trials can be exchanged for 4 gear storage slots.

14 Merlin Trials can be exchanged for 4 gear storage slots.

Once you’ve completed all of the challenges, you’ll have the largest inventory capacity in the game and you’ll also be rewarded with Merlin’s Beard trophy.

That’s all you need to know about all 95 Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy. For more game content, check the list below:

