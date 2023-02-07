Hogwarts Legacy: How to advance & skip time

Hogwarts Legacy players will need to change the time of day to complete specific tasks. Below is everything you need to know to jump to daytime or nighttime.

Hogwarts Legacy players are finally able to dive deep into the grounds of Hogwarts Castle in the new open-world game. Long-time Harry Potter fans can build a unique Witch or Wizard, join their favorite Hogwarts House, and take a range of magical classes.

Additionally, players will spend a good deal of time exploring the grounds outside of Hogwarts. Quests and main narrative plot points will offer plenty of opportunities to sneak out after curfew, and some of these events will require players to jump between times of the day.

Below is everything you need to know to advance the time or skip between times of day in Hogwarts Legacy.

Advancing & skipping time in Hogwarts Legacy

To advance or skip time in Hogwarts Legacy players will need to navigate to the main Map screen. This can be done by pausing the game and selecting the “Map” tab. By pressing the right analog stick on the PS5 or Xbox Series X, players will then be able to advance the time of their games.

It is important to note that time advances by day and night cycles. Jumping forward during the day will advance to night while waiting at night will make it daytime. There is no way to advance hour-by-hour.

Additionally, when certain quests require you to wait for until either day or night, you can simply go to the quest marker and press either ‘Square’ or ‘X’ to advance to the correct time automatically.

And that’s everything players need to know about advancing time! Those interested in more guides can find some of them listed below:

