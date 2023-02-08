Where to find Hogsmeade Demiguise statues in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you wondering how to locate Demiguise statues in Hogwarts Legacy? Don’t worry as our handy guide has all the Hogsmeade locations listed along with the directions you need to locate each of them.

Hogwarts Legacy brings the magical world of Harry Potter for everyone to experience and explore. It remains true to the books and movies by featuring iconic locations like the Room of Requirement, and common rooms, along with the hallowed grounds of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade.

Among all other collectibles in the game, the Demiguise Moon statue is one of them. These glowing blue statues are available in plenty and come in handy to upgrade your unlocking ability.

However, before jumping into that, we also have a plethora of guides to make your life easier in Hogwarts Legacy. Be it learning Unforgivable Curses, advancing time, or changing your equipped spells, we have you covered. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about finding Demiguise statues in Hogsmeade.

Contents

How to find Demiguise statues in Hogwarts Legacy?

Remember, you can collect Demiguise statues only during the night-time. With that out of the way, the first thing you need to complete before hunting down Demiguise statues is the Caretaker Gladwin Moon quest. Completing this quest will unlock the Alohomora spell as it helps to unlock doors thereby locating some of these hidden statues.

All Demiguise statue locations in Hogsmeade

There are a total of 9 Demiguise statues hidden all over Hogsmeade. Here are the locations of each of them:

Statue 1 (The Three Broomsticks Inn)

Get to the top floor of The Three Broomsticks Inn and unlock the door using the Alohomora spell. Head over to the right after taking the stairs and you’ll locate the first Demiguise Moon statue.

Statue 2 (East of The Three Broomsticks Inn)

You can find the second statue right to the next house of The Three Broomsticks Inn. Unlock the door using the Alohomora spell, head to the second floor, and you can find the Demiguise Moon statue near the staircase.

Statue 3 (North of Tomes and Scrolls)

Head over South of Hogsmeade, towards the left building in the North of Tomes and Scrolls. Locate the bed in the back room and you will find the third statue on a dresser.

Statue 4 (Hog’s Head)

You can find the fourth Demiguise statue behind Hog’s Head’s counter, in the back room. It is located at the western end of the area.

Statue 5 (East Hogsmeade)

For the fifth statue, head straight to the eastern end of Hogsmeade. Unlock the door of the building using the Alohomora spell and you can find the Demiguise statue on a table on the right.

Statue 6 (Dervish and Banges)

From Hogsmeade Square, head west towards Gladrags Wizardwear. There will be a building called Dervish and Banges, head inside and you can find the sixth Demiguise Moon statue on the counter.

Statue 7 (Behind Honeydukes)

The seventh Demiguise Moon statue is behind Honeydukes (the northeast region of Hogsmeade). Head over to one of the smaller buildings in the South, open it using the spell, and the statue will be right in the center of the room.

Statue 8 (Opposite Brood and Peck)

Locate the locked building opposite Brood and Peck, across the street. Unlock it, head inside towards the right, and you’ll be able to see the statue in plain sight.

Statue 9 (J.Pippins Potions)

And last but not least, the ninth Demiguise Moon statue is located in the building near the Hogs Head Floo Flame. Unlock the door (this will require Alohomora Level 2), and look for a dresser. The statue will be right on top of it.

What is the use of Demiguise statues in Hogwarts Legacy?

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Demiguise Moon statues are used to upgrade your lock-picking ability. This guide only covers the ones that are present in the Hogsmeade area, but there are more of them scattered all over the map of the game.

So, there you have it — those are all the locations of all the Demiguise statues in the Hogsmeade area in Hogwarts Legacy. Players looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

