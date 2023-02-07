Witch or Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy: Does it change the story?

Choosing between a Witch or a Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy is one of the first big decisions a player is confronted with – but does it change the story, either way?

Witches and Wizards across the world finally got to open the Hogwarts Legacy doors this February, carving out a new story away from Harry Potter’s journey.

One of the first things they need to decide (before they cast their first spell or take to the sky with their broom) is how their character is going to look in the game… Will you become a Witch or a Wizard?

Before making that call, many want to know if the decision has an impact on the story. So, let’s answer that question in this guide and show you how to change your character’s appearance in-game.

Witch or Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy?

WB Games Which should you pick in Hogwarts Legacy – a witch or a wizard?

When customizing your character in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be asked to choose between a Witch and a Wizard

The story does not change based on whether you are a Witch or Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, so don’t worry about it. You can freely choose the path you think will best fit your authentic character without any repercussions.

Once you’ve picked the Wizard or Witch route, that’s not the end of your journey where customization is confirmed, as you can also change the way they look at different points in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy change appearance guide

WB Games You can change how your character looks at different points in Hogwarts Legacy.

Those looking to tweak the way their character appears in Hogwarts Legacy will need to find barbershops or beauticians to do so. These are dotted across the map, so just look out for them on your travels.

If you’re looking to change the appearance of your Wizard or Witch, check out our full guide here.

If you’re looking for more Hogwarts Legacy guides, we’ve linked a few below for you to take a look at.

