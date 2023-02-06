How to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

Although witches and wizards can customize their appearance at the start of their adventure, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to go back and change things later.

Hogwarts Legacy lets players role-play as a fifth-year student attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which includes customizing your character to your liking.

At the start of the game, players can adjust cosmetic features like face shape, voice, hairstyles, and much more. While the options aren’t limitless, the game offers plenty of choices to make a witch or wizard fans will be happy with.

However, some may want to go back and change up their character well into their adventure. Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to change their appearance at any time. Here’s everything Hogwarts students need to know about changing their appearance.

Article continues after ad

Changing appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

Changing one’s appearance in Hogwarts Legacy is fairly straightforward but requires just a bit of in-game cash to achieve.

Players can find barbershops or beauticians in the various major towns around the game’s open world. The earliest example of this is in Hogsmeade, which players will first visit with either Sebastian Sallow or Natsai Onai during the main story.

Avalanche Software Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium in Hogsmeade allows players to change their appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.

Players who want to change their appearance can go to Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium in Hogsmeade and speak with the shop’s owner, Calliope Snelling.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here witches and wizards can change their hair color, hairstyle, complexion, eye color, and eyebrow shape for 20 Galleons. In towns outside of Hogsmeade, simply check the map screen and look for a shop icon with a pair of scissors on it. That shop will also allow players to change their appearance.

Article continues after ad

What can’t you change again in Hogwarts Legacy?

It is important to note that there are character traits players can’t change after starting the game. You will be unable to change your voice tone, pitch, face shape, skin color, and dormitory assignment. This means players who want their character a certain way must make sure the choices they make at the start of the game are final.

It’s also worth mentioning that despite the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy involving J.K. Rowling’s comments about the trans community, Avalanche Software has given fans plenty of gender-neutral options to utilize when creating a character.

So to sum things up, if you simply want to try out a new hairstyle or add freckles to your student, you can do so at any time. However, more permanent aspects of a character must be finalized during the initial character creation screen.

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything fans need to know about changing your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy. Those looking for more Hogwarts Legacy guides can find them listed below:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?