Hogwarts Legacy: How to unlock all Unforgivable Curses in Dark Arts talent tree

Hogwarts Legacy’s Unforgivable Curses are some of the most powerful spells in the game, but how do you unlock Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio and master the dark arts?

Hogwarts Legacy plunges you into the wizarding world as a curious fifth-year student whose ready to master every type of magic.

Of course, there are a set of spells that the school refuses to teach as they’re tied to the dark arts, and offer the user an unbelievable amount of power.

While you won’t be learning these spells in a classroom like Levioso and Accio, it’s possible to unlock and use all the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy.

These dark art spells become available later in the game and you’ll need to complete a number of quests to add them to your magic arsenal.

Contents

All Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

Before learning the Unforgivable Curses, it’s important to know their names and how many of them there are in Hogwarts Legacy. You can check them all out below:

Killing Curse – Avada Kedavra

Cruciatus Curse – Crucio

Imperius Curse – Imperio

Each of these spells is immensely powerful in combat, so make sure you utilize them frequently once they’re unlocked.

How to get the Cruciatus Curse: Crucio

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The Cruciatus Curse deals damage over time in Hogwarts Legacy.

The first Unforgivable Curse you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy is Cruciatus Curse or Crucio. As with all the dark arts spells they’re tied to Sebastian Sallows’ side quest chain. Once you’ve progressed through enough of Sebastian’s missions and hit level 16, you’ll be given the ‘In the Shadow of the Study’ quest.

During this adventure, you, Sebastion, and Ominis enter Slytherin’s Scriptorium and eventually, you’ll reach a door that requires an Unforgivable Curse to enter. This is where you’ll learn the Cruciatus Curse or Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Cruciatus Curse deals damage over time in Hogwarts Legacy and is extremely effective in one-on-one combat.

How to get the Imperius Curse: Imperio

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The Imperius Curse forces enemies to fight for you in Hogwarts Legacy.

After unlocking Crucio and progressing through more of Hogwarts Legacy’s main story, you’ll receive another owl from Sebastian and gain access to the ‘In the Shadow of Time’ quest.

During this mission, you and Sebastian explore a catacomb in search of a relic but are confronted by Ominis. It is at this time that you’ll learn the Imperius Curse or Imperio.

The Imperius Curse forces enemies to fight for you in Hogwarts Legacy, which can easily help turn the tide of battle if you’re struggling against a large group of enemies.

How to get the Killing Curse: Avada Kedavra

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Avada Kedavra can kill enemies instantly in Hogwarts Legacy.

Finally, there is the Killing Curse, otherwise known as Avada Kedavra which has the ability to instantly kill a target.

Before receiving an owl from Sebastian to learn the curse, you’ll need to reach level 27 which can easily be achieved by completing main story missions, doing sidequests, or just exploring the open world.

After hitting this total level, you’ll gain access to the ‘In the Shadow of the Relic’ quest in which Sebastian casts the Killing Curse and offers to teach you it.

