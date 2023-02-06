Hogwarts Legacy Map guide: All regions, towns, locations & more

Hogwarts Legacy has a massive open world that covers not only Hogwarts Castle, but a majority of the Scottish highlands surrounding it. Here’s a full breakdown of the game’s expansive map.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game with a sprawling open world for witches and wizards to explore. Developer Avalanche Software has created not only Hogwarts castle from the ground up, but also the Scottish highlands surrounding it.

Among the many areas, Hogwarts Legacy has to offer, students can find hamlets, dungeons, and secrets hidden in every major region.

While players will discover each region naturally through story missions and sidequests, adventurous players may want to see every region as soon as possible. As such, this guide will give a rough breakdown of Hogwarts Legacy’s expansive map, including what locations players can expect in each region.

Contents:

Hogwarts Legacy’s full map

Hogwarts Legacy’s full map is quite expansive and includes the entirety of Hogwarts castle and Hogsmeade within it. Hogwarts and Hogsmeade are each considered their own separate maps, which this guide will go over later on.

Avalanche Softare Here is a full map of Hogwarts Legacy’s open world.

In total, Hogwarts Legacy’s map houses 14 regions, each with its own enemy level, challenges, and secrets to discover. At the beginning of the game, players will generally start in the middle section of the map, work their way up, and then travel down.

All regions in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Castle map

First, students will need to familiarize themselves with Hogwarts castle, where much of the adventure and story will take place.

Hogwarts castle contains seven sections, and each of those sections will house anywhere from two-to-seven different Floo Flames, which are the game’s fast travel points.

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Castle is the students’ home in Hogwarts Legacy and houses many quests and missions.

Hogwarts Castle contains the following regions:

The Astronomy Wing

The Bell Tower Wing

The Grand Staircase

The Great Hall

The Library Annex

Secret Rooms

The South Wing

Each of the seven sections is equally important, as they house different classrooms that will be vital to learning new spells and abilities. For example, The Astronomy Wing contains the Charms, Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Transfiguration classrooms, while The Library Annex contains the Divination and Potions classrooms.

Hogsmeade map

Hogsmeade is a major town in Hogwarts Legacy that hosts a variety of different shops to help students on their adventures and contains three Floo Flame locations. While the various hamlets around the map also offer vendors, Hogsmeade contains dedicated stores for things like potions, broomsticks, and magical beast care.

Avalanche Software Hogsmeade is the first major town that students will visit in Hogwarts Legacy.

In total, Hogsmeade houses the following shops:

Dogweed and Deathcap

Brood and Peck

Gladrags Wizardwear

Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium

The Magic Neep

J. Pippin’s Potions

Ollivanders

Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Tomes and Scrolls

Players will visit Hogsmeade early on with either Sebastian Sallow or Natsai Onai, where they will purchase supplies and even fight the game’s first major boss.

Notable regions in Hogwarts Legacy

Forbidden Forest

Anyone who has read the Harry Potter books or seen the films will know the Forbidden Forest is usually off-limits to students. However, players can freely enter this eerie forest in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Forbidden Forest houses three total Floo Flames. Students can expect to encounter dangerous enemies like Acromantulas and Beast Poachers. However, helpful Centaurs also reside within the forest and will attack enemies on sight.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The Forbidden Forest in Hogwarts Legacy.

The following collectibles and challenges can be found in the Forbidden Forest:

Collection Chests – 6

Merlin Trials – 3

Ancient Magic Hotspots – 1

Astronomy Tables – 1

Hogsmeade Valley

Hogsmeade Valley is the massive area surrounding Hogsmeade. Alongside the bustling, all-wizard village players can find the Upper Hogsfield hamlet.

Hogsmead Valley is one of the first major regions students will likely explore in Hogwarts Legacy. This region contains four Floo Flame locations in total, aside from Hogsmeade Village.

The following collectibles and challenges can be found in Hogsmeade Valley:

Collection Chests – 8

Field Guide Pages – 4

Merlin Trials – 5

Ancient Magic Hotspots – 1

Balloons – 1

Demiguise Statues – 1

Astronomy Tables – 1

Landing Platforms – 2

Infamous Foes – 3

North Hogwarts region

As the name would imply, the North Hogwarts region is just north of Hogwarts castle. It contains three Floo Flames in total and one Treasure Vault.

The following collectibles and challenges can be found in North Hogwarts Valley:

Collection Chests – 7

Field Guide Pages – 1

Merlin Trials – 5

Ancient Magic Hotspots – 1

Balloons – 1

Landing Platforms – 2

Infamous Foes – 1

South Hogwarts region

South Hogwarts region is the third largest area in the game, as it contains the entire Hogwarts castle area, including the Black Lake, Owlery, and Quidditch Pitch.

South Hogwarts contains two hamlets in total: Aranshire and Lower Hogsfield. Additionally, the region has three Floo Flames in total, not counting those in the castle.

The following collectibles and challenges can be found in South Hogwarts Valley:

Collection Chests – 9

Field Guide Pages – 3

Merlin Trials – 15

Balloons – 5

Astronomy Tables – 2

Landing Platforms – 1

Infamous Foes – 1

Hogwarts Valley

Hogwarts Valley is the largest area in the game and offers a slew of collectibles and challenges for players to complete.

In total, the region offers four Floo Flames to light. Hogwarts Valley also houses the hamlets Keenbridge and Brocburrow.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy.

The following collectibles and challenges can be found in Hogwarts Valley:

Collection Chests – 15

Field Guide Pages – 8

Merlin Trials – 16

Ancient Magic Hotspots – 6

Balloons – 7

Demiguise Statues – 2

Astronomy Tables – 2

Landing Platforms – 3

Infamous Foes – 4

Other regions in Hogwarts Legacy

Feldcroft region

South Sea Bog

Coastal Cavern

Poidsear Coast

Marunweem Lake

Croftshire

Manor Cape

Clagmar Coast

Each of these regions has different hamlets, treasure vaults, and dungeons located within for players to find. While exploring these regions will naturally take a bit of time, traveling around by broomstick or mount will help tremendously.

And that’s everything players need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s expansive map. For more Hogwarts Legacy guides, check out the articles listed below:

