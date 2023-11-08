Hogwarts Legacy mission list: All story missions

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to delve into the world of wizards by being one yourself. Allowing you to create your own character, the game features an extensive wizarding world with a plethora of activities to engage in. However, the game also features a story to immerse yourself in. Here are all the main quests you need to undertake in Hogwarts Legacy.

Be it the memes or the iconic movie adaptations, everyone has heard of Harry Potter at some point, making the series a household name at this point.

Article continues after ad

Avalanche Software, the developers of Hogwarts Legacy, have nailed the aesthetic of the wizarding world, providing every little detail from the books as well as the movies. While the open world is top-notch, Howarts Legacy also provides an engaging story players can immerse themselves in.

Article continues after ad

That being said, let’s take a look at the main quest list of Hogwarts Legacy.

Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy: List of all main story missions

Hogwarts Legacy has a deep and enriching world that fans of the Wizarding World have come to love. However, the game also features an engaging story with a set of main missions, allowing you to finally step into the shoes of a wizard. These are the main quests you can undertake in the wizarding world:

Article continues after ad

Prologue

The Path to Hogwarts

Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts

Welcome to Hogwarts

Charms Class

Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

Weasley After Class

Professor Ronen’s Assignment

Welcome to Hogsmeade

Find the Secret in the Restricted Section

The Locket’s Secret

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Crossed Wands: Round 1 (side quest)

Crossed Wands: Round 2 (side quest)

Spell Combination Practice 1 (side quest)

Secrets of the Restricted Section

Tomes and Tribulations

Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns

Herbology Class

Potions Class

The Girl from Uagadou

Trials of Merlin

Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber

The Hunt for the Missing Pages (Gryffindor)

Scrope’s Last Hope (Slytherin)

Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)

Ollivander’s Heirloom (Ravenclaw)

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2

Jackdaw’s Rest

Complete the First Keeper Trial

Flying Class

In the Shadow of the Undercroft

The Room of Requirement

Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial

The Map Chamber

Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper

Percival Rackham’s Trial

Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper

Beasts Class

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament

The Helm of Urtkot

In the Shadow of the Estate

The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom

Astronomy Class

Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1

The High Keep

Back on the Path

Charles Rookwood’s Trial

Stop Ranrok and Rookwood

Fire and Vice

Professor Weasley’s Assignment

In the Shadow of the Mine

It’s All Gobbledegook

The Headmistress Speaks

The Polyjuice Plot

Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial

Prepare for Your O.W.L.S.

In the Shadow of the Mountain

Lodgok’s Loyalty

San Bakar’s Trial

Stop Ranrok

Wand Mastery

The Final Repository

It’s important to note that Hogwarts Legacy also features a dialogue system, making each choice you make unqiue. This results in a total of three endings players can get depending on the choices they make throughout the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The house you choose at the beginning of the game also makes a difference since some main quests might differ for certain houses.

This concludes all you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s main missions. Check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for even more guides.

Article continues after ad

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | Is Hogwarts Legacy open world? | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Does Hogwarts Legacy have character creation? | Hogwarts Legacy beasts | All confirmed Hogwarts Legacy locations | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?

Article continues after ad