Hogwarts Legacy mission list: All story missions
Hogwarts Legacy allows you to delve into the world of wizards by being one yourself. Allowing you to create your own character, the game features an extensive wizarding world with a plethora of activities to engage in. However, the game also features a story to immerse yourself in. Here are all the main quests you need to undertake in Hogwarts Legacy.
Be it the memes or the iconic movie adaptations, everyone has heard of Harry Potter at some point, making the series a household name at this point.
Avalanche Software, the developers of Hogwarts Legacy, have nailed the aesthetic of the wizarding world, providing every little detail from the books as well as the movies. While the open world is top-notch, Howarts Legacy also provides an engaging story players can immerse themselves in.
That being said, let’s take a look at the main quest list of Hogwarts Legacy.
Hogwarts Legacy: List of all main story missions
Hogwarts Legacy has a deep and enriching world that fans of the Wizarding World have come to love. However, the game also features an engaging story with a set of main missions, allowing you to finally step into the shoes of a wizard. These are the main quests you can undertake in the wizarding world:
Prologue
- The Path to Hogwarts
Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts
- Welcome to Hogwarts
- Charms Class
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
- Weasley After Class
- Professor Ronen’s Assignment
- Welcome to Hogsmeade
Find the Secret in the Restricted Section
- The Locket’s Secret
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
- Crossed Wands: Round 1 (side quest)
- Crossed Wands: Round 2 (side quest)
- Spell Combination Practice 1 (side quest)
- Secrets of the Restricted Section
- Tomes and Tribulations
Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns
- Herbology Class
- Potions Class
- The Girl from Uagadou
- Trials of Merlin
Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber
- The Hunt for the Missing Pages (Gryffindor)
- Scrope’s Last Hope (Slytherin)
- Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)
- Ollivander’s Heirloom (Ravenclaw)
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
- Jackdaw’s Rest
Complete the First Keeper Trial
- Flying Class
- In the Shadow of the Undercroft
- The Room of Requirement
Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial
- The Map Chamber
Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper
- Percival Rackham’s Trial
Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper
- Beasts Class
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
- The Helm of Urtkot
- In the Shadow of the Estate
- The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom
- Astronomy Class
- Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
- The High Keep
- Back on the Path
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial
Stop Ranrok and Rookwood
- Fire and Vice
- Professor Weasley’s Assignment
- In the Shadow of the Mine
- It’s All Gobbledegook
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
Prepare for Your O.W.L.S.
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- Lodgok’s Loyalty
- San Bakar’s Trial
Stop Ranrok
- Wand Mastery
- The Final Repository
It’s important to note that Hogwarts Legacy also features a dialogue system, making each choice you make unqiue. This results in a total of three endings players can get depending on the choices they make throughout the game.
The house you choose at the beginning of the game also makes a difference since some main quests might differ for certain houses.
This concludes all you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s main missions. Check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for even more guides.
