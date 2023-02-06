Hogwarts Legacy photo guide: How to remove HUD for best screenshots

Hogwarts Legacy features some stunning vistas and scenery that players would love to take screenshots of, but does it have a Photo Mode? Here’s a breakdown of what we know.

Hogwarts Legacy’s stunning vistas of the Scottish countryside surround the iconic Hogwarts castle, which features lush mountain ranges and picturesque hamlets dotting the open world.

Thanks to next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, players can run Hogwarts Legacy on Performance, Fidelity, and Fidelity with Ray-tracing graphics settings depending on preference. And of course, PC players can customize the graphics to their liking.

Thanks to the game’s impressive visual qualities, players will naturally want to take the best screenshots they can to remember their own adventure or share it with others. This article will breakdown the questions surrounding Hogwarts Legacy’s Photo Mode and screenshot settings.

Article continues after ad

Does Hogwarts Legacy have a photo mode?

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy does not have a built-in Photo Mode at launch. This means that players will have to rely on screenshotting methods on their platform of choice to share pictures of their journey.

It isn’t all too uncommon for large, AAA video game releases to launch without Photo Modes, as 2022’s God of War Ragnarok similarly launched without one. Thankfully, in that case, Ragnarok recieved a post-launch update that added Photo Mode functionality.

As such, it wouldn’t be surprising if Avalanche Software added a dedicated Photo Mode to Hogwarts Legacy in a post-launch update. Until that happens, there are still some tricks that players can perform to get clearer screenshots of the game.

Article continues after ad

How to take clear screenshots in Hogwarts Legacy

While Hogwarts Legacy does not have a dedicated Photo Mode, players can make sure their screenshots are completely free of in-game HUD elements.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy allows players to turn off every element of the game’s HUD, making for clearer screenshots.

To turn off every HUD element in Hogwarts Legacy, simply follow the steps below:

Pause the game and navigate to the ‘Settings’ tab. Once there, scroll all the way down to the ‘User Interface Options’ tab. In this menu, players can toggle off every single HUD element in the game.

After doing this, players can take clutter-free screenshots of the gorgeous scenery the game has to offer. This article will be updated if Avalanche Software announces plans to add a dedicated Photo Mode to Hogwarts Legacy.

And that’s everything fans need to know about taking screenshots in Hogwarts Legacy. For more Hogwarts Legacy content, check out our other guides listed below:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?