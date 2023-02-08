Hogwarts Legacy has a wide array of spells available to the player, but how do you change your equipped spells? Here’s how it’s all done.

In Hogwarts Legacy there is a huge list of magic spells for players to pick and choose from. With dozens of options available at any given time, knowing how to change and equip the right ones is an essential part of its gameplay loop.

Spells can be unlocked by either progressing through the game’s story, beating new enemies, or even just discovering new ones along the way. So you’re constantly going to be upgrading and swapping things out as you progress.

Article continues after ad

Different spells deal damage or affect your opponents in unique ways from one another. Or they can even be used to complete assignments. Thus, knowing which spells to use when and where is essential, meaning you will need to switch around spells quite frequently. Here’s how it’s done.

Portkey Games With a wide mix of spells to pick from, being able to swap on the fly is key in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to change equipped spells in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can only have four magic spells on your action bar at a time. Each one corresponds to one of the face buttons. So if you want to equip a different set of spells, you will need to know how to change them in the menus.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below is a step-by-step breakdown of how to quickly change your equipped spells in the game.

Article continues after ad

Open the magic spells menu Press right on your D-pad to access the spells list Highlight the spell you want to equip on your action bar Press the button you want to equip the spell onto (for example, on Xbox that would be either the X, Y, B, or A button)

The buttons will of course depend on the platform you are playing on, but the process for changing equipped spells is essentially the same across the board. That’s all there is to it.

If you would like to know more about the game, you can check out our guides on how to make Wiggenweld Potions, how to unlock Arithmancy Doors, and plenty more, including how to solve empty frame puzzles.