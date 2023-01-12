Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?

Wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy will have microtransactions? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy is home to plenty of spells, magical beasts, and iconic locations from across the world of Harry Potter. The open-world game is absolutely brimming with exciting content for players to delve into.

While the game features both a Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition, many fans will be wondering whether additional cosmetics and features will be locked behind microtransactions.

So, if you wish to know whether Hogwarts Legacy will have microtransactions, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Does Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy features a lot of content from across the Harry Potter world.

Hogwarts Legacy will feature no microtransactions. The developers revealed that the game won’t feature any forms of in-game paid content over on the official FAQ. Additionally, Community Manager, Chandler Wood, confirmed microtransactions are not in effect:

“We’ve seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight,” he said. “There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is obviously fantastic news for every player who’s looking to delve into Hogwarts Legacy without having to dish out additional fees for new content. However, while the game doesn’t support microtransactions, both the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition feature a number of exclusive in-game items.

Article continues after ad

In fact, those looking to delve into the Dark Arts Battle Arena and obtain the Thestral Mount will need to purchase either version. Whether Hogwarts Legacy will have any DLC that expands the story or content in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you can expect no microtransactions to appear in the game.

For more Hogwarts Legacy news and guides, be sure to check out our page for all the latest updates on the upcoming game.

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements | Does Hogwarts Legacy have character creation? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Is Hogwarts Legacy open world? | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes in Hogwarts Legacy