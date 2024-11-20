Asmongold explains why he “totally supports” Elon Musk suing Twitch

Streaming star Asmongold says he “completely supports” Elon Musk suing Twitch for allegedly conspiring to boycott ads on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a massive lawsuit.

In August, Elon Musk hit back at advertisers who had left X, formerly known as Twitter, by filing a lawsuit against members of the Global Alliance of Responsible Media. In his suit, Musk alleges that the members worked together to boycott advertising on his platform.

Musk’s X Corp has since added Twitch to that lawsuit. A Business Insider report stated that Musk’s company claims that Twitch illegally withheld ads from X and has not purchased advertisements in the US.

Article continues after ad

Despite streaming on Twitch daily, Asmongold says he “completely supports” the SpaceX boss’ lawsuit against the Amazon-owned platform.

“I actually completely support Elon Musk in this. I do, I totally support him,” Asmon said during his November 19 stream after the news broke.

Article continues after ad

“So, this has been a massive problem. Here’s what the problem is – companies are effectively acting like cartels, and what I mean by that is that companies are making decisions in a group. And, because of that, they are exercising monopoly control over markets by functioning as a cartel, and by, I believe, breaking anti-trust laws.”

Article continues after ad

The World of Warcraft streamer added that he wants Musk to “go as far as he possibly can” with the suit.

“I totally support him, I think that he should go as far as he possibly can because I don’t want to have my decisions, I don’t want to have my speech regulated by international companies that use slave labor. That’s basically it. Yeah, I don’t want to see that happen,” he continued.

Article continues after ad

Twitch has had it’s own issues with advertisers, with some claiming there is an “adpocalyse” on political content.

Article continues after ad

Neither Musk, Twitch, nor Amazon have commented on the lawsuit.