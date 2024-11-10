Kai Cenat calls on Elon Musk to help him become first creator to stream in space

Kai Cenat has revealed his ambition to become the first streamer to stream from space, reaching out to Elon Musk for help, believing he’s the only one capable of making it a reality.

During the ninth day of his Mafiathon 2 subathon Twitch stream on November 9, Kai was speaking with his friends who asked him if he thought it was possible for him to go to space.

“You can! I think if you can talk to the right people, Elon or whoever it is, you can go to space. I want to be the first n***a to go to space and say ‘Yo chat!'” the streamer replied.

Article continues after ad

He continued: “I did research on it, they said there is a 3-5% chance of dying. But, I’m not going to lie that is a chance I am willing to take.”

Kai stated that he is “going to do one stream” and that even though he wasn’t sure how he was going to make it happen, he said he would “need my boy Elon Musk for this.”

Article continues after ad

Shortly after, Kai posted to his Twitter/X account to ask the Space X founder directly. “Hey Elon, I would like to be the first streamer to stream & say ‘YO CHAT’ from space. I believe you are the only person that can help me achieve this goal, let’s make history.”

Article continues after ad

The post has garnered over 50K likes and more than a million views in under 10 hours, tagging both SpaceX and Elon Musk directly. Given Musk’s high level of activity on the platform, it seems likely that a response could come eventually.

However, as of now, Musk has not commented, and Kai has not provided any updates on whether he has reached out privately.

Kai Cenat is streaming 24/7 in an effort to reclaim the record for the most subscribers ever on Twitch from V-Tuber Ironmouse, which stands at 326,252 (October 2024). His previous record was 306,621, but he’s already at over 290,000 subs at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Twitch streamer has always pushed the limits of his content, but a trip to space to stream would certainly be the boldest move yet.

For example, his subathon stream was promoted with a cinematic trailer featuring Kim Kardashian and began with a concert in his backyard from Lil Uzi Vert. Since then, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Cosgrove, GloRilla, Kodak Black, and the TikTok star NPC Miles Morales have all appeared as guests.

You can follow all of the live updates from Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 stream in our dedicated hub.