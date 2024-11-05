Elon Musk shocks Joe Rogan with his Diablo 4 ranking

Elon Musk surprised Joe Rogan by revealing that he’s not just good at Diablo 4, he’s internationally ranked.

Diablo 4 might seem a little mindless at times as you churn through hordes of enemies and pulp demons into piles of bloody goo. For hardcore players, however, there are metrics for success.

The Artificer’s Pit is the penultimate challenge of the game and tier 150 is the current benchmark on which players test themselves. Tech billionaire and X CEO Elon Musk is a documented Diablo 4 fan and he’s no stranger to pushing The Pit.

Article continues after ad

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, Musk delved deep into his gaming hobby and took Rogan by surprise with his prowess. During the podcast, Musk revealed he was ranked within the top 20 Diablo 4 players worldwide.

Topic begins at 00:00:15

The episode began with Rogan asking Musk about the feat. “So are you in the top 20 in the world?” the host queried. “Yeah. They actually listed me with my actual name in the list,” Musk replied.

Article continues after ad

If you head over to the community-sourced Pit Leaderboard on Helltides.com, you’ll see Elon Musk sitting in the 19th spot with a clear time of 2:45. Somehow, the billionaire CEO has found time to do some insane grinding.

Article continues after ad

“There’s only two Americans in the top 20, and I’m one of them,” Musk explained. He went on to extol the virtues of gaming as a hobby and revealed that playing games on “extreme difficulties” has a “calming effect on him”.

Musk actually posted his ranking run in Diablo 4’s Pit onto X as proof of his accomplishment. Initially, he shared it via his gaming alt-account with the handle (and we’re being 100% serious here) cyb3rgam3r420.

Article continues after ad

Granted, Musk is using the Quill Volley Spiritborn build which is capable of doling out hundreds and trillions of damage thanks to a persistent bug. Still, it’s an impressive feat.

Later in the episode, Musk brought up Quake and revealed that in his college days, he was “one of the best players in the country”. Rogan himself admitted to being a Quake obsessive and even building his own PC to play it.