Genshin Impact Dehya bug buffs 5-star Pyro character’s visuals & players love it

A Genshin Impact player has showcased a visual bug that enables Dehya to glow with fiery energy, making the Pyro 5-star look more powerful.

Just like Amber, Dehya has struggled to perform well in Genshin Impact – in fact, many Genshin Impact players have voiced their frustrations over her lackluster damage. Dehya’s lack of synergy with Yelan and Xingqiu and her clunky kit have pushed her down the rankings compared to other 5-star Pyro characters.

While she may lack the DPS to effortlessly take down the game’s bosses, there’s no denying how cool this character looks. After all, being able to pummel your foes into submission with a flurry of punches never gets old.

Article continues after ad

Well, thanks to a new visual glitch discovered by one Genshin Impact player, Dehya now looks as strong as she deserves to be.

Posting on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page, the player uploaded a video of them using a bug to make Dehya glow a fiery orange color. During the clip, Dehya can be seen practicing her punches while an orange luminous hue surrounds her character model, giving the 5-star a powered-up look.

Article continues after ad

This visual glitch is easy to pull off and only requires Travelers to use the Nightwind Horn gadget, before quickly activating Dehya’s Elemental Skill. If done correctly, Dehya will glow, giving her a visually striking look befitting the fierce warrior.

Article continues after ad

Commenting under the video, Genshin Impact players applauded the bug, with many explaining how they want HoYoverse to keep it. “I wouldn’t mind this being an option for when a character is infused with an element, in this case pyro,” said one Traveller.

Meanwhile, other commenters poked fun at the devs. “Watch this be the one dehya bug they fix,” while another wrote, “[This is] the buff Dehya needed!” According to the player who discovered the visual bug, this glow effect can be replicated with Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Ayato, and Keqing.

While this bug won’t raise Dehya’s damage, it makes her look as strong as her lore and design suggests.

Article continues after ad