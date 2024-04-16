GamingGenshin Impact

Is Arlecchino worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.6?

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from Genshin Impact A Winter Night's LazzoHoYoverse

Arlecchino is an upcoming 5-star Pyro polearm unit in Genshin Impact. Here is whether you should consider pulling her or not in the game.

Arlecchino is one of the most popular units in Genshin Impact. She was first revealed as a member of the Fatui Harbingers in A Winter Night’s Lazzo cinematic trailer. Since then, fans have waited for her to become a playable unit. As it happens, she will become one on April 24, 2024, as part of Genshin Impact version 4.6.

Arlecchino will be a Pyro Polearm user, which puts her in direct competition with Hu Tao, who is one of the best DPS units in the game. Thus, as a free-to-play player, you might be eager to learn if you should use your hard-earned Primogems on Arlecchino or save them for someone else.

A screenshot from Arlecchino short teaserHoYoverse
Arlecchino is a Pyro DPS unit in Genshin Impact

Should you pull for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact version 4.6?

Yes, you should pull for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact version 4.6. She is not just on par with Hu Tao, her kit is one of the most unique in the game. The key part of her kit revolves around the Bond of Life mechanics.

When you activate her E ability, she will deal Pyro damage to all opponents and they will be inflicted by Blood Debt Directive. Now, whenever she uses her Charged Attack or her Ultimate, she will absorb the Blood Debt Directive and gain Bond of Life.

This Bond of Life will drain a maximum of 80% of her HP. Once she has Bond of Life, her Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will deal Pyro damage. Additionally, you cannot heal her through healers when she has the Bond of Life buff.

A screenshot from Arlecchino short in Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Arlecchino has a very unique playstyle in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino’s Ultimate, Balemoon Rising, deals massive Pyro damage to all enemies and also heals her in that instance. The amount she will heal will depend on her Bond of Life value and ATK stats. In addition to this, Arlecchino gains a 40% Pyro DMG bonus from her passive ability.

She is a complex character and will require some getting used to. However, her numbers are really good and unlike Hu Tao, she can deal damage through all her abilities. Therefore, her overall output will be more than Hu Tao’s.

Should you pull for Arlecchino’s weapon in Genshin Impact?

Arlecchino’s weapon is viable only on her, but she gains an immense damage output from it. The weapon will grant her a stack of Bond of Life and provide a 36% DMG bonus depending on the status of the stacks.

Hence, if you want Arlecchino to deal massive amounts of damage, you should go for the weapon.

In addition, the weapon has a special animation whenever Arlecchino uses it. You will not receive this animation with any other weapon.

