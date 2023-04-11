Genshin Impact fans preemptively mourn losing a 50/50 to Dehya

Genshin Impact players are imagining the worst now that they can pull Dehya after losing the Wish Banner’s 50/50 chance for the featured 5-star.

Starting April 12, 5-star Pyro Claymore user Dehya is an available character on the mobile game’s standard banner. This means players can lose their 50/50s to Dehya – arguably one of the worst 5-star options on Genshin Impact’s massive roster.

Following her release in early March 2023 for Version 3.5, Genshin Impact users immediately called for HoYoverse to fix Dehya’s underwhelming kit. So much so that they had buff Dehya during her Character Trial. Therefore, it’s understandable why Travelers want to avoid her as much as possible.

Genshin Impact players really don’t want Dehya

HoYoverse

On the Genshin Impact subreddit, Reddit user MixRepresentative183 declared that they were already mentally prepared to lose their 50/50 to Dehya while pulling for a second Nilou or Nahida constellation. However, MixRepresentative183 looked to the bright side of possibly using the loss to guarantee Arataki Itto constellations.

On the other hand, some players expressed disappointment in the increased pool of characters for the standard banner. “I just want a Mona. It’s been 2.5 years,” nooneatallnope wrote.

“At this point, I honestly believe that Mona is a mass hysteria, everyone thinks she exists but she doesn’t. That’s my only explanation, man,” ShadowFlarer said.

While some Genshin Impact users are hoping never tp see Dehya’s splash art, others won’t mind another constellation of the Pyro character. 3pyramider wrote, “Optimally, I’d rather lose all my 50/50s to Dehya.” “Mine is on C2, and C3, C4, and C6 are all really good.”

“I’d rather lose to her or Tighnari than the others, personally,” Otofon added.

Alongside Dehya’s addition to the standard banner, Genshin Impact’s Version 3.6 features reruns of Nahida and Nilou. After that, two new Dendro characters – Baizhu and Kaveh – will appear as an available 5-star and 4-star, respectively.

Until then, check out everything coming in Genshin Impact’s Version 3.6 update.