Genshin Impact players blown away as “awesome” Pyro Archon is even better than the leaks

HoYoverese has given players a sneak peek at the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, and the community is already in love with her fiery design.

Genshin Impact’s Natlan update is looking to be its biggest and most ambitious yet, with new locations and characters to unlock. The latest Ignition Teaser: A Name Forged in Flames has now given players a look at the long-awaited Natlan characters, but it’s the long-awaited arrival of the Pyro Archon that has players hyped.

This is largely down to Mavuika’s striking design, which makes her stand out when compared to the likes of Kachina and Kinich. In fact, the Genshin Impact community has collectively come together to heap praise on her “awesome” aesthetic.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Love her earrings, eyes, and hair. Creates great contrast with her suit, too! Oh, and some small accessories here and there are neat as well. Charismatic, confident, and simply majestic. Looking forward to Natlan,” wrote one player on the Genshin Impact Reddit page.

The community was pleasantly surprised by Mavuika’s final design, especially after Genshin Impact leaks pointed towards an entirely different look. “Not a design I was expecting, but it’s a pleasant surprise she’s got so much style. Just exudes so much flair and charisma,”

Regarding whether the character is related to Himeko from Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Star Rail, players have been keen to highlight one glaring issue. This is due to her having a different voice actor from both games.

“In pretty much all other cases of these characters, they’ve gotten the original voice actor for their reprise, and if Genshin wants a voice actor they pretty much have the means to get anyone they want.”

While the Pyro Archon may have a similar design to Murata Himeko, it’s for this reason that some players are a little apprehensive: “She looks great but it feels so out of place compared to the other new characters shown,” wrote one player. “Almost too modern. Like what’s a biker doing in a temple.”

HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details about Mavuika, her role within Natlan, and if she has any connection to Himeko, but either way, this fiery character has made quite an impact on the Genshin community.