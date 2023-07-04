Arlecchino in Genshin Impact: Leaks, element, and everything we know

Arlecchino, the Fatui Harbinger is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact, and here is what we know about her so far.

Genshin Impact released a brand new trailer called Overture Teaser: The Final Feast on July 3, 2023, where they showcased a full roster of characters who will feature in the game upon Fontaine’s release. Among these, one of the most prominent characters who was showcased in the trailer was Arlecchino.

Arlecchino has been in the minds of the Genshin Impact community ever since the Tevyat Chapter Interlude: A Winter Night’s Lazzo trailer. However, the fact that she has been confirmed to feature in Fontaine has increased the hype massively.

The following section covers everything that we know about Arlecchino so far in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino element in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino is a Fatui Harbinger, which means that she has a delusion as well as a vision. Unfortunately, nothing is confirmed as of yet, but early leaks have suggested that Arlecchino will probably feature a Pyro vision in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino does not have a release date yet, however, a few leaks have suggested that she might be appearing in version update 4.3 as a playable unit.

There were several speculations in the past month with one report suggesting Arlecchino will end up dead like Signora. This speculation has gone completely silent, and with the character getting featured heavily in the brand-new video as well as the thumbnail, several players are confident that she will be playable.

Apart from that both Wanderer and Tartaglia are Fatui Harbingers are playable units. Considering how popular Arlecchino is already, it will be surprising if HoYoverse gives her the Signora treatment.

However, these are very early days and we will provide more concrete information on a potential release date once it becomes available.

Arlecchino voice actor in Genshin Impact

The voice actors for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact are as follows:

English VA : Erin Yvette

: Erin Yvette Japanese VA: Nanako Mori

Hence, this concludes our guide for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Genshin Impact guides at Dexerto.

