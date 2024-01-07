Best Kujou Sara Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Kujou Sara is a 4-star Electro unit in Genshin Impact that can act as a support or a sub-DPS. Here’s everything you need to know to build her effectively.

Kujou Sara is the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan of the Tenryou Commission and the Raiden Shogun’s assistant. Most Inazuman residents know her as a stone-cold warrior who is skilled in battle.

Kujou Sara first appeared in Genshin Impact on Raiden Shogun’s banner in September 2021 alongside 4-stars Xiangling and Sucrose. She is rumored to return on Raiden’s rerun banner starting January 9, 2024.

If you’re looking to add Kujou Sara to your team, here’s everything you need to know, including her best weapons, artifacts, and more.

Kujou Sara abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack – Tengu Bowmanship: Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, crackling lightning will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the storm’s might will deal Electro DMG. When in the Crowfeather Cover state, a fully-charged arrow will leave a Crowfeather behind after it hits.

Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Tengu Stormcall: Retreats rapidly with the speed of a tengu, summoning the protection of the Crowfeather. Gains Crowfeather Cover for 18s, and when Kujou Sara fires a fully-charged Aimed Shot, Crowfeather Cover will be consumed, and will leave a Crowfeather at the target location. Crowfeathers will trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush after a short time, dealing Electro DMG and granting the active character within its AoE an ATK Bonus based on Kujou Sara’s Base ATK. The ATK Bonuses from different Tengu Juurai will not stack, and their effects and duration will be determined by the last Tengu Juurai to take effect.

Elemental Burst – Subjugation: Koukou Sendou: Casts down Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Afterwards, Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker spreads out into 4 consecutive bouts of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker and Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster can provide the active character within their AoE with the same ATK Bonus as given by the Elemental Skill, Tengu Stormcall. The ATK Bonus provided by various kinds of Tengu Juurai will not stack, and their effects and duration will be determined by the last Tengu Juurai to take effect.



Passives

Immovable Will: While in the Crowfeather Cover state provided by Tengu Stormcall, Aimed Shot charge times are decreased by 60%.

Decorum: When Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits opponents, Kujou Sara will restore 1.2 Energy to all party members for every 100% Energy Recharge she has. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

Land Survey: When dispatched on an expedition in Inazuma, time consumed is reduced by 25%.



Kujou Sara Constellations in Genshin Impact

Level One – Crow’s Eye: When Tengu Juurai grant characters ATK Bonuses or hits opponents, the CD of Tengu Stormcall is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

Level Two – Dark Wings: Unleashing Tengu Stormcall will leave a weaker Crowfeather at Kujou Sara’s original position that will deal 30% of its original DMG.

Level Three – The War Within: Increases the level of Subjugation: Koukou Sendou by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Level Four – Conclusive Proof: The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Subjugation: Koukou Sendou is increased by 6.

Level Five – Spellsinger: Increase the level of Tengu Stormcall by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level Six – Sin of Pride: The Electro DMG of characters who have had their ATK increased by Tengu Juurai has its CRIT DMG increased by 60%.



Best Kujou Sara artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact is Noblesse Oblige. The set bonus can be found below:

2-piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

Elemental Burst DMG +20%. 4-piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

This artifact set will allow Kujou Sara to buff teammates’ ATK by using her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. You can alternatively use a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set if you already have a Noblesse Oblige user on your team.

Best Kujou Sara weapons in Genshin Impact

The best weapon for Kujou Sara is the 5-star option Skyward Harp. This will increase her CRIT DMG by 20% with a chance of inflicting small AoE attacks, dealing Physical ATK DMG. You could also use Elegy for the End to raise both Elemental Mastery and ATK.

If you don’t have either 5-star options, ideal four-star weapons for Kujou Sara include Alley Hunter and Sacrificial Bow.

Kujou Sara Talent level-up and Ascension materials

To ascend Kujou Sara, you’ll need Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Storm Beads, Dendrobrium, and Damaged Masks.

Kujou Sara Talent level-up materials

Kujou Sara Talent level-up materials Talent level-up materials Teachings of Elegance x9 Guide to Elegance x63 Philosophies of Elegance x114 Common Ascension materials Damaged Masks x18 Stained Masks x66 Ominous Masks x93 Boss materials Ashen Hearts x18

Kujou Sara Ascension materials

Ascension level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1 Dendrobrium x3 Damaged Masks x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments x3 Storm Beads x2 Dendrobrium x10 Damaged Masks x15 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments x6 Storm Beads x4 Dendrobrium x20 Stained Masks x12 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks x3 Storm Beads x8 Dendrobrium x30 Stained Masks x18 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks x6 Storm Beads x12 Dendrobrium x45 Ominous Masks x12 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones x6 Storm Beads x20 Dendrobrium x60 Ominous Masks x24

Kujou Sara trailer in Genshin Impact

Best Kujou Sara team comp in Genshin Impact

The best team composition for Kujou Sara would be alongside Raiden Shogun, Beidou, and Bennett. Raiden Shogun would act as the party’s Main DPS and replenish her team’s Energy Recharge by using her Elemental Burst. She can also increase the DMG of their Elemental Burst by using her Elemental Skill.

Beidou’s Elemental Burst will provide Electro DMG, and Kujou Sara can increase her teammates’ ATK. Kujou Sara’s Elemental Burst requires a lot of energy, which can be restored with Raiden’s Elemental Burst.

Lastly, Bennett’s Elemental Burst will further provide ATK buffs alongside heals to his party.

