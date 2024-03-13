All Genshin Impact Arataki Itto ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Arataki Itto ascension materialsHoYoverse
Arataki Itto is currently being featured alongside Chiori on a Genshin Impact rerun banner. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.
Arataki Itto is quite a powerful unit in Genshin Impact. He is a DEF scaling DPS unit who can dish out brilliant damage, provided you put him in a dedicated Geo team. Ideally, you are expected to run Gorou and Albedo with Itto.
However, with the release of Chiori in version 4.5, you can replace Albedo with a much stronger support character and increase Itto’s DPS by a lot. Hence, if you are looking to pull for Arataki Itto in version 4.5 as well, we have got you covered.
Here is all you need to know about the ascension materials for Arataki Itto.
Genshin Impact Arataki Itto ascension materials
Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact requires Prithiva Topaz Silver, Onikabuto, Riftborn Regalia, Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate. The total number of ascension materials you will need are as follows:
- Prithiva Topaz Silver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Onikabuto x168
- Riftborn Regalia x46
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x30
- Slime Concentrate x36
Genshin Impact Arataki Itto talent level-up materials
The ascension materials you need for Arataki Itto are as follows:
- Teachings of Elegance x9
- Guide to Elegance x63
- Philosophies of Elegance x114
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x66
- Slime Concentrate x93
- Ashen Heart x18
- Crown of Insight x3
For more on Genshin Impact, click on the links provided below.
All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact