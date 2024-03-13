All Genshin Impact Arataki Itto ascension materials

Arataki Itto is currently being featured alongside Chiori on a Genshin Impact rerun banner. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Arataki Itto is quite a powerful unit in Genshin Impact. He is a DEF scaling DPS unit who can dish out brilliant damage, provided you put him in a dedicated Geo team. Ideally, you are expected to run Gorou and Albedo with Itto.

However, with the release of Chiori in version 4.5, you can replace Albedo with a much stronger support character and increase Itto’s DPS by a lot. Hence, if you are looking to pull for Arataki Itto in version 4.5 as well, we have got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know about the ascension materials for Arataki Itto.

HoYoverse Arataki Itto ascension materials can be found in Inazuma

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto ascension materials

Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact requires Prithiva Topaz Silver, Onikabuto, Riftborn Regalia, Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate. The total number of ascension materials you will need are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Prithiva Topaz Silver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Onikabuto x168

Riftborn Regalia x46

Slime Condensate x18

Slime Secretions x30

Slime Concentrate x36

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto talent level-up materials

The ascension materials you need for Arataki Itto are as follows:

Teachings of Elegance x9

Guide to Elegance x63

Philosophies of Elegance x114

Slime Condensate x18

Slime Secretions x66

Slime Concentrate x93

Ashen Heart x18

Crown of Insight x3

For more on Genshin Impact, click on the links provided below.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact