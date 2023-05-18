All voice actors in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the latest and greatest installment in the franchise, and with voice acting back for the new release, here is our full list of main voice actors that appear in the game.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the oldest and most beloved video game franchises ever. After starting in the 1980s, the gaming series has spanned over four decades, with each game reinventing the franchise while also maintaining and developing a long roster of iconic gaming characters.

While the franchise was able to succeed without any voice acting early on, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild flipped the series on its head by introducing voiced characters for the first time ever.

As a result, the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom title is set to bring back these voices while also adding some new actors to the mix.

Nintendo Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a massive roster of supporting characters

Without further ado, here’s our list of voices in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well as which actor will be lending their voice to each role.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom voice actors

Princess Zelda: Patricia Summersett

Nintendo Princess Zelda is one of the most important and well-known characters in the franchise

As the titular character, there was much anticipation when Zelda’s voice was first heard in the trailer for Breath of the Wild. For Tears of the Kingdom, voice actor Patricia Summersett will be reprising her role as the bearer of the Triforce of Wisdom.

As well as this Summersett has starred in a number of TV shows, including The Disappearance, The Bold Type, and many more projects.

Princess Mipha: Amelia Goth

Nintendo Princess Mipha is a healer in the Zelda franchise

Mipha is one of the original Champions of Hyrule that helps Zelda and Link in attempting to stop Calamity Ganon before he takes over and rules Hyrule for 100 years. As the princess of the Zora, Mipha plays a big role in the games and is voiced by Amelia Goth.

Goth has voiced characters for other big video game franchises such as Final Fantasy and Let It Die.

Daruk & Yenobo: Joe Hernandez

Nintendo The Goron are a brave and strong race in Zelda lore

Joe Hernandez lends his voice to both main characters from the Goron tribe in Daruk and Yenobo. As a result, he brings in a powerful performance, particularly for his work when portraying the enigmatic Daruk.

Hernadez has done extensive work in the voice-over industry, appearing in over 60 games that include Lost Ark, Saints Row, and Transformers: War for Cybertron.

Revali, Teba & The Great Deku Tree: Sean Chiplock

Nintendo The Rito are a race of elite flying warriors who typically use their bow and arrow

Sean Chiplock has his work cut out for him when signing on for the Zelda franchise. As well as voicing the iconic Great Deku Tree, Chiplock also takes on the leading Rito characters in Revali and Teba.

Chiplock is best known for his voiceover work in Japanese anime projects, however, he has also recently voiced characters in God of War and Midnight Suns.

Ganondorf: Matthew Mercer

Nintendo

Arguably the most notable voice actor on this list, Matthew Mercer joins the Legend of Zelda family for Tears of the Kingdom, lending his voice to bring to life the iconic Zelda villain in Ganondorf.

As well as being a main member of the Critical Role YouTube channel, Mercer’s work in the voice acting business is vast and extensive, cementing himself as one of the most recognizable voice actors in recent years.

Urbosa & Riju: Elizabeth Maxwell

Nintendo With the return of Ganondorf the Gerudo could be endangered in Tears of the Kingdom

The Gerudo women in the Zelda franchise are as badass as they are elite warriors, so who better to bring both Urbosa and Riju to life than Elizabeth Maxwell. In the Zelda franchise, Maxwell voices two leaders of the Gerudo, with her voice already being heard as Riju in the last trailer for Tears of the Kingdom.

Maxwell’s voice acting resume is an impressive list, with credits and roles in My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan RWBY just to name a few.

Impa: Andi Gibson

Nintendo Impa is one of the oldest characters in Zelda lore

The iconic Impa returns in Tears of the Kingdom. While she plays a smaller role this time around Andi Gibson reprises her role from Breath of the Wild. After all, Impa has been just as important to the Zelda lore as Link and Zelda.

Gibson’s credits in the business only stretch as far back as 2010. However, Gibson has done work on other projects such as Bear with Me and Bobby the Hedgehog.

Sidon: Jamie Mortarello

Nintendo Everyone’s favorite Shark Princes are back in Tears of the Kingdom

Prince Sidon quickly became a fan-favorite character amongst Zelda fans. The tall and charismatic Rito prince a companion that aids Link on his quest to bring down Ganon after waking up 100 years later.

As well as his work in the Zelda franchise, Mortarello has voiced characters in the recent gaming hits Horizon Zero Dawn and the 2106 Hitman videogame.

King Rhoam: Bill Rogers

Nintendo King Rhoam is the father of Zelda and a leader of Hyrule

As the King of Hyrule and father to Princess Zelda, the voice of King Rhoam had to be commanding and stern. Enter Bill Rogers, who did a fantastic job of bringing the character.

Having been in the business for decades, Rogers has an extensive list of credits to his name. However, most people will likely recognize his voice from the Pokemon franchise where he voices the character of Brock.

Tulin: Cristina Vee

Nintendo Tulin is the son of Teba and a great Rito warrior

The young Tulin is the son of Teba. The Rito warrior who aided Link in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Players will likely remember Tulin from Breath of the Wild. However, this Rito plays a much larger role in Tears of the Kingdom and as such, is a voiced character this time around.

Cristina Vee is an American voice actress and voice director. She is best known for lending her voice to English dubs of anime, animation, and video games. Her body of work includes the likes of playing Homura Akemi in Madoka Magica, Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon, and Mio Akiyama in K-ON!

Rauru: Chris Hackney (TBC)

Nintendo Rauru is the first King of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild

New character Rauru is one of Tears of the Kingdom’s most important new arrival. As the first King of Hyrule, Rauru aids Link on his quest to defeat Ganondorf and save Hyrule in a similar way to how King Roam did in Breath of the Wild. He is the leader of the Zonai people and helps explain their origins in the Zelda lore.

While it has not been confirmed who voices Ruaru, there is heavy speculation that it is Chris Hackney. Hackney is a well-known voice actor whose body of work includes voicing Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd, Illumi Zoldyck, and Khun Aguero Agnes.

Yona: Lauren Mayfield

Nintendo Yona is Prince Sidon’s fiance in Breath of the Wild

One of the saddest parts of Tears of the Kingdom is discovering that Prince Sidon is no longer single. When Link reunited with everyone’s favorite Zora, it is revealed that he is engaged to a fellow Zora named Yona.

Yona is voiced by Lauren Mayfield. Mayfield’s body of work as a voice actor is still pretty limited. However, she has appeared in various anime and video games such as Genshin Impact, Smash Legends, and more.

And that’s all the voice actors we know so far to be in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check back in with this article as we update you with all the latest and newest voice-acting cast members and characters.

