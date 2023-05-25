Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hetsu voice actor calls out players for their “sins against Koroks”

The voice actor who plays Hetsu in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has called out fans over their treatment of the Korok’s and that she has noticed their “sins” against the little creatures within the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already been a massive hit. With over 10 million copies sold and rave reviews, the newest Nintendo title is shaping up to be one for the ages.

Article continues after ad

Part of what makes Tears of the Kingdom so fantastic is that is takes the best of Breath of the Wild and completely reinvents the gameplay and allows players to be as creative as they like.

However, One aspect of Breath of the Wild that players were maybe hoping wouldn’t feature in Tears of the Kingdom is the seemingly never-ending quest to find all the Korok seeds.

Nintendo Finding Korok’s in Tears of the Kingdom allows Link to expand is inventory slots

In Breath of the Wild, the reward for collecting them all was such a disappointment that this time around, players are doing all they can to upset Korok’s. Even going so far as launching them into the air with rockets, pretending to cook them like rotisserie chickens and much more.

Article continues after ad

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hetsu voice actor calls out players over Korok mistreatment

After all this punishment, the voice actor who plays Hetsu, the Korok who grants Link the ability to expand his inventory after finding Korok seeds, has called out players for their “sins against Koroks.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cristina Vee Valenzuela, who voices Hetsu, took to Twitter to express her thoughts and opinions on the Zelda community going out of their way to harm and make fun of Koroks in the game.

However, the voice actor did add that she has also sinned against the Koroks. “To be fair, I made my Korok buddy a horse-drawn carriage to take him to his friend, but I ended up running into some fire fruit, blew up the carriage AND set the horse on fire. Traumatizing.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if players now begin to back off on the Korok’s given that the Hetsu voice actor has spoken. However, it is unlikely that this will be the case. If anything, as more players begin building new weapons, vehicles and more, even the craziest clips of Korok’s getting thrown around will surface online.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.