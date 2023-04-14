Matthew Mercer reveals role as Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just dropped its final trailer, with iconic villain Ganondorf confirmed to be back and voiced by none other than Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer.

Way back when the first teaser trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released, fans went crazy at the idea of longstanding villain Ganondoff returning to the franchise.

And in the final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, fans were treated to confirmation on just that with their first proper look of Ganondorf as well as hearing his voice for the first time in the history of the franchise. Naturally, fans were quick to begin speculating who the voice belonged to.

However, less than 24 hours after the trailer dropped, we can now confirm who will be taking on the English voice of Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom.

Voicing the iconic villain is none other than beloved actor Matthew Mercer. Host of the DnD series Critical Role, as well as the plethora of video game and animated characters he has voiced throughout his career.

Matthew Mercer confirms he is voicing Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom

Mercer confirmed the news via Twitter, captioning the post “I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of Zelda: TearsoftheKingdom. An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice.”

In a touching follow-up post, Mercer even revealed that he has been a fan of the character for years, including images of when he dressed up as Ganondorf as a child.

“I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my web series over a decade ago!”

Given how iconic Ganondorf is, it’s safe to say that Mercer has his work cut out for him in Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans online seem confident he will deliver and are excited by the news of his casting.

