How to get more Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zonai Devices are a big part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially since they enable players to Fuse and create vehicles and deadly weapons. So, here’s every Zonai Device and how you can get more of them.

The Zonai were an ancient race that utilized a variety of technology, and while this civilization may no longer be present in Hyrule, the technology they left behind is abundant. This is especially true when you get access to portable Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zonia Devices enable Link to make various vehicles like cars and flying airships, which can be used to traverse Hyrule, the Sky Islands, and the Depths. Not only do they help drastically cut down your overworld exploration, but they can also aid you in battle when Fused to weapons.

So, if you’re wondering where you can get more Zonai Devices in the game, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

How to get more portable Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo There are numerous Zonai Device Dispensers dotted around the map.

In order to get your hands on more portable Zonai Devices, you’ll first need to visit a Sky Island that has a Zonai Device Dispenser. These gigantic machines enable players to put Zonai Charges into it, which are then converted into Zonai Devices.

Each Zonai Dispenser features five different portable Zonai Devices, so you’ll need to track down different dispensers if you wish to unlock and use certain items. Once you have found a Zonai Dispenser you wish to use, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Open your inventory. Select the Materials page. Select either Zonai Charge or Large Zonai Charge. Choose the Hold option and select the amount you wish to use. Drop them into the Zonai Device Dispenser. Pick up all your portable Zonai Devices.

The amount of Zonai Devices you can obtain at any given time will depend on the type of Zonai Charge you use. For example, the regular Zonai Charge will reward you with fewer portable devices than the Large Zonai Charge.

How to use Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Using Zonai Devices is very simple in Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to use portable Zonai Devices, simply follow the simple instructions below:

Hold up on the D-pad.

Scroll over to the Zonai Device you wish to use or use Y to quickly sort them by type.

Press X to drop the selected device.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to Fuse and interact with your device, so be sure to collect plenty of Zonai Charges to ensure you’re always well stocked up. It’s also important to note that a Zonai Device can not be put back in its capsule, so think carefully before using it.

All Zonai Devices

Nintendo Zonai Devices enable link to create various vehicles and weapons.

Here are all the Zonai Devices we’ve discovered so far. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we find more. In the meantime, be sure to check the descriptions of each device below to understand what each one does.

Fan: A device that produces wind with its internal propeller.

A device that produces wind with its internal propeller. Wing: Enables Link to ride the wind.

Enables Link to ride the wind. Cart: A device that can move over flat surfaces.

A device that can move over flat surfaces. Balloon: A device that rises when filled with hot air.

A device that rises when filled with hot air. Rocket: Produces a powerful thrust that can be used on shields and aerial vehicles.

Produces a powerful thrust that can be used on shields and aerial vehicles. Time Bomb: Creates a timed explosion that can activate other Zonai Devices.

Creates a timed explosion that can activate other Zonai Devices. Portable Pot: Can be used to cook food on the go.

Can be used to cook food on the go. Flame Emitter: Zonai Device that shoots fire when activated.

Zonai Device that shoots fire when activated. Shock Emitter: Shoots out a shocking bolt.

Shoots out a shocking bolt. Beam Emitter: Shoots a light beam at a great range.

Shoots a light beam at a great range. Hydrant: Gushes out water when struck.

Gushes out water when struck. Steering Stick: Enables the Link to control the direction of vehicles.

Enables the Link to control the direction of vehicles. Small Wheel: Wheels that are perfect for flat surfaces.

Wheels that are perfect for flat surfaces. Big Wheel: Wheels tailored for navigating through tough terrain.

Wheels tailored for navigating through tough terrain. Sled: Great for sliding over sand and grass.

Great for sliding over sand and grass. Battery: Holds a small amount of energy.

Holds a small amount of energy. Big Battery: Holds a large amount of energy.

Holds a large amount of energy. Spring: A device that can launch Link and objects into the air.

A device that can launch Link and objects into the air. Stabilizer: Stands upright when struck. Perfect for securing footholds in unstable places.

Stands upright when struck. Perfect for securing footholds in unstable places. Hover Stone: A Zonai device that can defy gravity and hang in place.

A Zonai device that can defy gravity and hang in place. Cannon: Fires deadly explosive blasts in brief intervals.

Fires deadly explosive blasts in brief intervals. Light: Brings light to dark areas. Perfect for exploring the Depths and caves.

Brings light to dark areas. Perfect for exploring the Depths and caves. Homing Cart: A device that automatically heads toward monsters.

A device that automatically heads toward monsters. Construct Head: Always faces whatever it deems an enemy.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get more portable Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Legend of Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

