Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters

The cast of characters for the upcoming — and highly anticipated — Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, so here is a list of all the currently confirmed voice actors along with details on where you may recognize them from.

It’s no secret that Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be a star-studded experience filled with A-list actors, memorable characters, locations, and gameplay. Such a claim has only been strengthened through the announcement of the first nine voice actors bringing Hogwarts to life.

We’ve put together all the currently announced voice cast of Hogwarts Legacy as well as where you might have seen them before. When more actors are announced, we will be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon.

The Hogwarts Legacy cast:

WB Games The Hogwarts Legacy voice cast is already filled with A-list actors and industry greats.

Where you’ve seen the Hogwarts Legacy voice cast before

Phineas Nigellus Black: Simon Pegg

Announced on the Hogwarts Legacy official Twitter page on January 11, 2023, it was revealed that Simon Pegg would be voicing the Headmaster of Hogwarts, Phineas Nigellus Black in Hogwarts Legacy.

Simon Pegg is best known for writing and starring in his Cornetto Trilogy, consisting of Shaun of the Dead, The World’s End, and Hot Fuzz.

Player Voice 1: Sebastian Croft

Fans will likely recognize the face and voice of Sebastian Croft for one of two reasons, either his role in Heartstopper or as young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

As well as his appearances in Films and TV shows, Croft has also done voice work, appearing on Where Is Anne Frank. and the Netflix anthology Love, Death & Robots.

Player Voice 2: Amelia Gething

Appearing in various films and TV Shows, Amelia Gething is an actress, writer, and voice actor, appearing in The Spanish Princess, The Amelia Gething Complex, and Emily.

Other fans may know her for her skits and short videos on YouTube, of which she has an extensive following.

Professor Matilda Weasley: Lesley Nicol

Playing a beloved Weasley, Lesley Nicol is no stranger to the spotlight, appearing in popular shows like Downton Abbey, Supernatural, The Boys, and many more popular TV shows.

As well as appearing in front of the camera, Nicol has also voiced a plethora of characters from children’s animation shows.

Amit Thakkar: Asif Ali

Starring as Ravenclaw student Amit Thakkar in Hogwarts Legacy’s voice cast, and best known for his role as Caben in The Mandalorian, or Norm in WandaVision, Asif Ali is no stranger to the world of entertainment.

He’s starred in popular films, TV shows, and animated titles like BoJack Horseman and Devil May Care, proving he is extremely experienced in his field and perfect for his role in Hogwarts Legacy.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Famous characters and voice actors appear in Hogwarts Legacy’s upcoming adventure.

Professor Onai: Kandace Caine

Many will likely recognize Kandace Caine for two reasons, either her role as Karrie in The Human Centipede 2, or as Nila ‘Nova’ Brown in Modern Warfare 2.

She’s only just getting into the video game voice-over world, but already seems to be making a great impact.

Professor Satyavati Shah: Sohm Kapila

Sohm Kapila is relatively new to the video game industry, lending her talents more to TV shows and movies than voice-over work.

Nevertheless, she’s had a part in a variety of animated shows, appearing in A Turtle’s Tale, Ca-Dence, and many more.

Everett Clopton: Luke Youngblood

Luke Youngblood hasn’t strayed too far from his past appearances by working on Hogwarts Legacy. He previously starred as Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter series.

On top of that, he’s been in the TV show, Tracey Beaker, Community, and has voiced Sugo in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Nearly Headless Nick & The Sorting Hat: Jason Anthony

Jason Anthony is one of the more seasoned voice actors appearing in Hogwarts Legacy.

His appearances span from The Lego Movie 2 video game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, where he played Otter, Remnant, and Total War: Warhammer III.

That’s all we know so far about the voice cast of Hogwarts Legacy, but as more information is released we’ll update this article accordingly.

