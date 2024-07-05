The First Descendant cast: Main voice actors & characters

The First Descendant’s world is brought to life by a slew of talented voice actors who play the game’s playable characters, quest givers, and more.

The looter shooter breaks up the action with cutscenes that include some impressive performances. You’ll likely recognize some of the voices, as The First Descendant‘s cast includes some prolific actors who have played major roles in The Witcher, Baldur’s Gate 3, and other popular games.

Here’s a list of every voice actor The First Descendant, as well as where you may know them from.

The First Descendant voice cast

Lepic: David Menkin

David Menkin Ajax: Doug Cockle

Doug Cockle Viessa: Mario Louis

Mario Louis Bunny: Rebecca LaChance

Rebecca LaChance Jayber: Joshua Wichard

Joshua Wichard Sharen: Natalie Simpson

Natalie Simpson Gley: Laurence Bouvard

Laurence Bouvard Blair: Josh Cowdery

Josh Cowdery Freyna: Sharlit Deyzac

Sharlit Deyzac Valby: Kaja Chan

Kaja Chan Kyle: Matt Rippy

Matt Rippy Esiemo: Shenoah Allen

Shenoah Allen Enzo: Shai Matheson

Shai Matheson Yujin: Chan Woo Lim

Chan Woo Lim Guide: Tracy Wiles

Lepic: David Menkin

Instagram: davidmenkin

One of The First Descendant’s starter character options, Lepic is voiced by Norwegian actor David Menkin. He’s best known for voicing Porter and Jack in the US dub of Thomas & Friends and plenty of other animation and video game credits.

These include Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Barnabas Tharmr in Final Fantasy 16, and Breach in Valorant.

Ajax: Doug Cockle

Twitter: DCockle

Playing Ajax, another starter character option, is Doug Cockle, who is best known for his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher games. For his performance in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cockle was nominated for a Game Award and won the Golden Joystick Award for Best Gaming Performance.

Other games you may know him from include Baldur’s Gate 3, where he played Bhaal, and Alan Wake 2, where he played Robert Nightingale.

Viessa: Maria Louis

Instagram: marialouis_x

The last of the starting characters is Viessa, who’s voiced by Maria Louis. The British-Polish actress has been in shows like Eastenders and We Were the Lucky Ones along with her extensive voiceover work. Past gaming roles include Alifima /Agavian in Babylon’s Fall and additional voices in Cyberpunk 2077.

Bunny: Rebecca LaChance

Facebook: Rebecca LaChance

Fan-favorite Descendant Bunny is voiced by Rebecca LaChance, who has performed on both West End and Broadway stages in musicals like School of Rock and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Other major video game roles include Pearl in Payday 3 and Sena in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Jayber: Joshua Wichard

Instagram: Joshua Wichard

Joshua Wichard voices the utility character Jayber. Wichard is best known as the voice of Tav 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3, and he’s also contributed voice work to games like Horizon Forbidden West and Total War: Warhammer 3. Other notable credits include roles in the films Les Miserables and The Imitation Game.

Sharen: Natalie Simpson

Twitter: The Stage

Melee assassin Descendant Sharen is voiced by Natalie Simpson. The First Descendant players may recognize her voice from Horizon Forbidden West, where she plays the Tenakth character Shakella. Simpson has also worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company, playing iconic roles like Cordelia in King Lear and Ophelia in Hamlet.

Gley: Laurence Bouvard

Twitter: Laurence Bouvard (Lauloknows)

Another early fan-favorite is Gley, a unique Utility Dealer. This powerful Descendant is played by Laurence Bouvard, a voice actress with an extensive resume whose major roles include Joanna Dark in Perfect Dark Zero and the titular character in Cartoon Network’s Robotboy. Other credits include Horizon Zero Dawn, VeggieTales, and RoboCop: Rogue City.

Blair: Josh Cowdery

Instagram: joshcowdery

Josh Cowdery voices Blair, a continuous damage dealer who uses fire in his arsenal. You may have seen him as Agent Tyler in The Avengers and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or Senator Henry Shaw Jr. in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Other video game credits include Flanagan and Sycras in Triangle Strategy and Captain America in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Freyna: Sharlit Deyzac

LinkedIn: Sharlit Deyzac

Another Damage over Time Descendant, Freyna is voiced by Sharlit Deyzac. Her past credits include Alexandria in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Veronica in Jenny LeClue – Detectivu, and General Helena Tarsis in Anthem.

Valby: Kaja Chan

Instagram: kaja.chan

Hong Kong-Polish actress Kaja Chan voices the water witch Descendant Valby. Chan’s credits include Netflix’s 1899 and Bridgerton, as well as the games Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Foamstars.

Kyle: Matt Rippy

BBC

Bruiser Descendant Kyle is played by Matt Rippy, an American actor best known for playing the real Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood. Rippy has also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Glória, and The Crown. He’s also the voice of Simon Manus in Lies of P.

Esiemo: Shenoah Allen

Instagram: Shenoah Allen (imshenoahallen)

Shenoah Allen plays Burst DPS character Esiemo in The First Descendant. The comedian, actor, and writer also voiced Agent Phil Coulson in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 and appeared in an episode of Breaking Bad.

Enzo: Shai Matheson

Instagram: shaimatheson

Enzo is a Support character who’s played by Shai Matheson, whose gaming roles include Serenoa in Triangle Strategy, Sylvando in Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, and Scar in Wuthering Waves. Other credits include Lies of P, Helldivers 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Yujin: Chan Woo Lim

Instagram: Chan Woo Lim (chanwoo_lim_iam)

South Korean-British actor Chan Woo Lim plays the Support character Yujin. Lim has appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Killing Eve, and an episode of Halo Season 1. He’s also contributed voicework to the game Homefront: The Revolution.

Guide: Tracy Wiles

Instagram: Tracy Wiles (tracywilesbette)

Last but not least, the Guide who takes you through The First Descendant’s main story is played by Tracy Wiles. Wiles is best known for her BAFTA-nominated performance as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3, but she’s also provided additional voices in Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin games and Diablo 4.

Now that you know about The First Descendant's voice cast, check out the rest of our coverage on the game, including our character tier list ranking all the Descendants and our guide on defeating the challenging Pyromaniac boss fight.