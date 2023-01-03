The Day Before: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

The Day Before is a survival MMO set in the desolate lands of a post-pandemic America filled with flesh-eating monsters and desperate survivors. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game, including its release date, platforms and more.

When The Day Before was originally announced it quickly became one of the most wishlisted games on Steam. Since then, the release date has been delayed and many players lost hope regarding its appearance in the gaming world.

Despite this, The Day Before has prevailed and is now kitted out for a full release soon. With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming game, along with when to expect it, what platforms you can play it on, and what the game’s about.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The Day Before will be released on March 1, 2023. This news comes after over a year of waiting for news and an updated release date. When the game was first announced it was initially planned to have a June 2022 release.

The Day Before was then unfortunately delayed, but a finalized release date is now confirmed and players can expect to head into the apocalyptic world in March 2023.

The Day Before trailers

When The Day Before was originally announced, the developers released a trailer detailing small clips of gameplay and the design this MMO will encapsulate. You can watch the trailer below:

Along with the game’s announcement, GeForce released a new RTX 4K exploration, proving to players this game will undeniably be aesthetically pleasing. It also contains more gameplay and the use of some of the game’s weapons. You can watch the 4K gameplay below:

Article continues after ad

The Day Before gameplay

The Day Before is an intense open-world survival MMO set in an apocalyptic zombie-style America (feeling much like The Last of Us), where your sole purpose is to stay alive by finding food, weapons, and cars.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The game is set primarily around resource collecting and exploration but does contain both PVE and PVP, meaning players will need to keep an eye on their surroundings at all times.

Along with the tense and action-heavy gameplay, the setting is primarily a New York-style cityscape with a sprinkling of forest and darker landscapes complete with beautiful graphics and even moodier lighting.

What platforms will The Day Before release on?

Currently, as of the game’s new release date announcement, The Day Before survival MMO will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Article continues after ad

There is yet to be any word regarding a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or Mac release.

That’s all you need to know about The Day Before. If more information is released, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more details. In the meantime, take a look at some of the other upcoming titles:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Pokemon Violet & Scarlet | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier | Hollow Knight Silksong