Hollow Knight Silksong: Platforms, trailer, gameplay & everything we know

Hollow Knight was one of the unexpected successes of 2017. The cutesy, soulslike, Metroidvania game went from a sleeper to hit to a desirable name in the blink of an eye. But, it’s been nearly five years since the first game, and we have all the latest info on Hollow Knight: Silksong such as its release date, platforms it will be on, and more.

The original Demon’s Souls has spawned countless imitations and clones as developers seek to capture its magic formula. One game that took the mold and shaped it differently was Hollow Knight. Splicing the classic platforming and action of Metroidvania games together with the brutal difficulty of Souls games, Team Cherry created something special.

It was a critically, well-received success, and Silksong was announced on February 14, 2019. However, not too much else has been revealed about the game since then. We’ve compiled all the available information and put together a handy guide showcasing all we know about Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Is there a Hollow Knight: Silksong release date yet?

Despite Team Cherry announcing the game two years ago and it having been four years since Hollow Knight’s debut, Silksong’s whereabouts and release date remains a mystery.

The spellbinding charm, design, and aesthetic of the original are what made it so popular with fans. Not only that, but the game boasts an incredible 90 out of 100 score on Metacritic, the leading review aggregator. Silksong was originally touted as DLC for Hollow Knight but quickly became a fully-fledged sequel.

Silksong has been conspicuous by its absence at multiple Nintendo Directs and Indie World presentations, so we’ll have to wait and see if anything becomes official for 2022.

Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms

The original game was released on PC first, then on the Nintendo Switch in 2018, before finally heading to PlayStation and Xbox. Given how much players are clamoring for a sequel and the recognition the game has had, we would not be surprised to see a general release for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

There’s no need to test the waters for the game, and it would probably be beneficial to flat out release the game for multiple platforms simultaneously.

Hollow Knight: Silksong trailers & gameplay

As we mentioned earlier, Hollow Knight: Silksong was revealed to the world in February 2019, courtesy of its debut trailer. A new world, protagonist, tons of debuting enemies, bosses, and content were shown off.

Here’s the announcement trailer in its entirety.

A few months later, an extended look at Hollow Knight: Silksong’s gameplay was unveiled during E3 2019. We got to see Hornet in proper action and a proper look at the new game.

Check out its gameplay trailer and footage below.

It feels that an update on the game’s status will be coming in the near future. When it does, we’ll update this page and let you know immediately.

