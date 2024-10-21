How to watch Fallout Day Broadcast: Dates & times

Bethesda has announced the first-ever Fallout Day Broadcast, a live stream detailing the future of the franchise as a whole. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in on the day.

The Fallout brand has grown significantly beyond the bounds of the main series, single-player RPGs. An increasingly impressive MMO and the lauded Prime Video original series have done plenty to elevate it this year, but fans are keen to know what’s coming next.

With the broadcast solely dedicated to Fallout, rather than Bethesda’s wider portfolio, it’s likely there will be some major announcements. As such, won’t want to miss it, so here’s all the information on how to watch, including dates and times.

Where to watch Fallout Day Broadcast

The Fallout Day Broadcast will be available to view live on all of Bethesda’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, as well as on the Fallout Steam page.

If you aren’t around when the stream goes live, you can tune in to the full VODs in the same place on both YouTube and Twitch.

When to watch in your timezone

The stream is set to go live on October 23. Depending on where you are in the world, these are the times you’ll need to tune in to watch:

Region Time United States 3 PM (EST)/12 PM (PST) United Kingdom 8 PM (BST) Europe 9 PM (CEST) Australia 5 AM (AEST) Japan 4 AM (JST)

What to expect from Fallout Day Broadcast

The Fallout Day Broadcast is a bit of an outlier compared to other live shows, in that it’s both unexpected and a little difficult to predict. Additional content for Fallout 76 is as close as we’re going to get to a guarantee, as the developer plans for the future of the still-popular MMO.

The second series of the Fallout TV show is also a reasonably safe bet to appear in one form or another. However, the high production value and immense scale of the project likely mean it won’t arrive until late 2025 or even 2026, so don’t expect a full trailer at this juncture.

Fallout 5 will be the game on everyone’s minds heading into the stream, but with Elder Scrolls 6 likely to be the studio’s focus, this is a little more unlikely than the avenues above.