Cronos: The New Dawn – Platforms, trailer, setting & everything we know

Cronos: The New Dawn is the next horror game from Bloober Team who developed the well-received Silent Hill 2 remake.

The game, which was revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, looks like it’s going to be a third-person survival horror shooter in the same vein as Resident Evil 4, Alan Wake 2, and the Dead Space remake. It also has either science-fiction or supernatural elements, with the protagonist shooting creepy mutated humanoids while exploring spooky locations.

Article continues after ad

Quite what the title Cronos: The New Dawn means is currently unknown, but it implies time travel may be involved in some form.

Blooper Team Fans of Resident Evil and Dead Space should be excited.

No, Cronos: The New Dawn does not currently have a release date, yet.

However, the latest trailer showcased during the Xbox Partner Preview on October 17, 2024, confirmed that it’s aiming for a 2025 release.

What platforms will Cronos: The New Dawn be on?

The studio has confirmed that the game will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S.

Trailers

The cinematic trailer was revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview on October 17, 2024, showing off some story details, characters, and even some gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out the official cinematic trailer below:

Story details

The cinematic trailer reveals a character in protective clothing entering a dilapidated building only to be stalked by creepy humanoid monsters who they eventually start shooting when they attack.

Later, or possibly before this, the same bloodied figure can be seen playing chess with an elderly woman before performing some kind of procedure on her while she looks on, resigned to her fate.

Finally, we see the protagonist entering some kind of twisted hellscape with a tower in the distance with their gun drawn. The walls here are covered in the same mutated creatures from before. It’s also heavily implied that this is the city from the start of the game after some calamity.

Article continues after ad

While we have no idea what any of this means, it looks like Cronos: The New Dawn will feature the same spooky survival horror gameplay that Bloober Team has become celebrated for.

Article continues after ad

For everything else that was revealed at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, check out our guides on Alan Wake: The Lake House, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.