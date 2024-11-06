Brighter Shores dev reveals PvP plans for latest Runescape-style MMO

Brighter Shores has finally entered early access, which means players can delve into the latest Runescape-style game. However, fans expecting to pummel players in the game’s PvP mode will have to wait a little longer.

Like most MMOs, PvP is an important aspect that many players look forward to. This is especially true when you’ve poured hundreds of hours into perfecting your character’s build. So, when Brighter Shores was announced, many fans had hoped that PvP would be present in the game.

After all, Runescape was renowned for its intense 1v1 and team-based duels. While PvP will not be present in the early access portion of Brighter Shores, developer Andrew Gower has revealed details about when fans can expect to see it.

Posting on X / Twitter, Andrew confirmed that PvP will be added and addressed the reasons behind leaving it out of the EA version of the game.

“Yes, Brighter Shores will have (optional) PvP. It has been something I have had in mind since day 1, and have been thinking about for years, and I have come up with some good ideas for how to make it work well,” he wrote.

Fen Research Brighter Shores will feature PvP, but players will need to wait a little longer.

“For a feature this important I want to take the time to get it exactly right, so it probably won’t quite be ready at launch, but will be a very high-priority feature to finish soon after launch.”

The developer didn’t share anything about what the PvP mode would look like or entail, but given the combat shares a lot of similarities to Runescape, it’s likely fans can expect to see familiar gameplay mechanics.

As for the reasons behind launching the game without PvP, Andrew said the following: “The plan is the game will be labeled as ‘early access’ until PvP is added. I want to let people start playing without having to wait even longer, but acknowledge it’s not quite finished at that point.”

He also mentioned that there won’t be a save reset at the end of early access, so be sure to grind out your stats so that you’re ready for PvP when it is eventually added.